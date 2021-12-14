Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 475,636
Total Cases 34,697,860
Today's Fatalities 202
Today's Cases 7,350
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 475,636
Total Cases 34,697,860
Today's Fatalities 202
Today's Cases 7,350

News

Sri Lanka puts ‘world’s largest’ natural corundum on show

Gemological Institute of Ratnapura Director of research and development, Chamila Suranga, inspects the world’s largest natural corundum blue sapphire, weighing 310 kilograms, which was found in a gem pit, at a private residence in Horana, Sri Lanka, December 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SRI LANKAN authorities last Sunday (12) put on show what they said was the world’s largest natural corundum blue sapphire, weighing 310 kg, which was found in a gem pit about three months ago.

Local gemologists, who have examined the sapphire, said it was one of the rarest gems in the world as it weighed more than 300 kg. International organisations are yet to certify the precious stone.

It was put on display at the home of one of the gem pit owners in Horana, 65 km (40 miles) south of Colombo. A group of Buddhist monks chanted blessings for the gemstone before it was unveiled.

The stone was found in the gem-rich Ratnapura area where local people had previously found the world’s largest star sapphire cluster in a backyard by accident.

Ratnapura is known as the gem capital of the south Asian country, which is a leading exporter of sapphires and other precious gems.

The country earned around half a billion dollars through the export of gems, diamonds and other jewellery last year, the local gems and jewellery industry body has reported.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
Once charged with killings, ex-Sri Lanka navy chief made provincial governor
SRI LANKA
US sanctions two Sri Lankan military officers
SRI LANKA
Rajapaksa prorogues Sri Lanka parliament, leaves for Singapore
UK
Uganda appoints Nimisha Madhvani as high commissioner to the UK
UK
Leicester surgeon uses wartime technique to save man’s injured hand
UK
Eton scholar Jasamrit Rahala targets more TV success
UK
Ethnic minority lawyers ‘less likely to become judges’
News
Two dead as militants ambush Indian police bus in Kashmir
UK
CTP and security services foil seven attack plots since March 2020
News
North Shropshire: Johnson faces tricky vote in party heartland
UK
Johnson says UK, India are ‘natural partners’
UK
Two doses of Covid vaccines induce lower antibodies against Omicron, study says
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Anya Chalotra opens up on filming The Witcher 2 in…
TV star Ankita Lokhande marries boyfriend Vicky Jain
Karan Johar on 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Salman Khan praises Sushmita Sen for her new series Aarya…
After Kareena contracts Covid-10, Mumbai civic body to test all…
Once charged with killings, ex-Sri Lanka navy chief made provincial…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE