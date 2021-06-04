Website Logo
  • Friday, June 04, 2021
BANGLADESH

Sri Lanka gets 6,300 kg of PPE from Australia

SRI LANKA received emergency medical supplies from Australia on Thursday (3) to safeguard Covid-19 front-line workers.

The Australian government handed over 16,500 high-quality coveralls, 25,000 surgical face masks, 100,000 gloves (manufactured in Sri Lanka by Australian firm Ansell), 175 goggles, and 15 (25 litre) cool boxes to transport vaccines, the Daily Mail reported.

A consignment of 6,300 kg of PPE was handed over to General Shavendra Silva, head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, David Holly, said, “Australia expresses solidarity with Sri Lanka as we both face the impact of the global Covid-19 crisis together.”

“In particular, the Australian Department of Defence is pleased to support Sri Lanka’s armed forces in their efforts to counter Covid-19 by providing much-needed equipment to protect those on the frontline in Sri Lanka,” Holly added.

The Australian government’s support to Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 response now sums up AUD 11.7 million (£7.4 m) including support to the ministry of health to strengthen national laboratories, as well as providing crucial food and hygiene items to Sri Lankan communities.

