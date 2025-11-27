Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sri Lanka reports 31 deaths as floods and landslides hit

Nearly 400 homes have been damaged in mudslides, and more than 1,100 families have been moved to temporary shelters.

Sri Lanka floods

Sri Lanka is in the northeast monsoon season, and rains have increased due to a depression east of the island, according to the DMC. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 27, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

FLOODS and landslides caused by heavy rains have killed at least 31 people across Sri Lanka this week, with 14 others missing, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Thursday.

The DMC said most deaths were in the central tea-growing district of Badulla, where 16 people were buried when mountain slopes collapsed onto their homes overnight.

Another four people were killed in a similar incident in neighbouring Nuwara Eliya district. Other fatalities were reported in different areas.

Nearly 400 homes have been damaged in mudslides, and more than 1,100 families have been moved to temporary shelters.

River levels were rising across the country, the DMC said, and residents in low-lying areas were asked to move to higher ground.

Sri Lanka is in the northeast monsoon season, and rains have increased due to a depression east of the island, according to the DMC.

The government has suspended final-year school examinations across the country for two days because of the weather.

Forecasts showed more than 100 millimetres of rainfall expected across Sri Lanka, with some northeastern areas likely to receive 250 millimetres on Thursday.

This week’s deaths mark the highest weather-related toll since June last year, when 26 people died after heavy rains. In December, 17 people were killed in flooding and landslides.

Sri Lanka relies on monsoon rain for irrigation and hydroelectricity, though experts have said the country may face more frequent floods due to climate change.

(With inputs from agencies)

disaster managementlandslidesmonsoon rainssouth asia newssri lanka floods

Related News

tulip-siddiq-getty
News

Tulip Siddiq’s trial in Bangladesh draws concern from top UK lawyers

violence against women
News

Nine in 10 honour-based crimes 'linked to domestic abuse'

Rishi Sunak leads targeted prostate cancer screening drive
News

Rishi Sunak leads targeted prostate cancer screening drive

Reeves faces tough test as Labour prepares 'tax-heavy' budget
News

Reeves faces tough test as Labour prepares 'tax-heavy' budget

More For You

Hong Kong fire

Apartments still burn as a major fire swept through several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on November 27, 2025.

Getty Images

55 dead and nearly 300 missing in Hong Kong housing estate fire

Highlights

  • At least 55 people killed and nearly 300 missing after major Hong Kong housing estate fire
  • Police say a construction company may have been “grossly negligent”
  • Three people arrested as authorities investigate unsafe renovation materials
  • Blaze now the deadliest in Hong Kong since 1948

HONG KONG firefighters brought under control on Thursday a large blaze at an apartment complex that killed at least 55 people and left nearly 300 missing. Police said the fire could have been caused by a "grossly negligent" construction company that used unsafe materials.

Rescuers worked for more than a day in intense heat and heavy smoke after the blaze broke out, as they tried to reach residents feared trapped on upper floors of the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Tai Po.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us