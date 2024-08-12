Parents of girl murdered in Southport plead for end to riots

Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, was one of three girls who died, along with eight others who were injured, in a stabbing attack in Southport two weeks ago.

The appeal was made during the emotional funeral of their young daughter. (Photo: Getty Images)

THE PARENTS of one of the three girls killed at a Taylor Swift-themed event in Southport last month have called for an end to the nationwide rioting that followed their deaths.

The appeal was made during the emotional funeral of their young daughter.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, was one of three girls who died, along with eight others who were injured, in a stabbing attack at the event in Southport two weeks ago.

Riots erupted in Southport and spread to towns and cities across the country, fueled by false online claims that wrongly identified the suspected attacker as an Islamist migrant. A teenager, who was born in Britain, has since been charged, and police have confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

At Aguiar’s funeral, the local police chief conveyed a public appeal for calm from her grieving parents, Sergio and Alexandra.

“You have shown great courage in asking me to be here today to deliver a message from you, Alice’s family, to say that you do not want any more violence on the streets of the United Kingdom in the name of your daughter,” said Merseyside chief constable Serena Kennedy.

“I am ashamed, and I’m so sorry that you had to even consider this in the planning of the funeral of your beautiful daughter Alice. I hope that anyone who has taken part in the violent disorder over the past 13 days is hanging their heads in shame at the pain they have caused you, a grieving family.”

More than 900 people have been arrested, and 466 charged with offences related to the disorder, mainly targeting migrants and Muslims. Many have already been sentenced and jailed as cases are fast-tracked through the courts.

Authorities believe that the swift and firm response, along with thousands attending counter-protests, has discouraged further protests, which Keir Starmer condemned as “far-right thuggery.”

Starmer has canceled his holiday plans to manage the response, with more arrests and charges expected in the coming months, according to prosecutors. Justice secretary Shabana Mahmood noted that the impact on the judicial system would be felt for years.

At Aguiar’s funeral, her white coffin, covered in pink flowers, was brought to the church in a white horse-drawn carriage as hundreds of locals lined the streets in applause.

“You were taken away from us too soon, and we often ask why? Why here? Why us? Why you?” her parents said in a tribute read by the girl’s uncle.

“We will never get over this pain, but we promise to get all the answers. Mummy has seen too much, and we need to know. We feel shocked, unimaginable pain. We miss you … For now, our beloved angel, keep dancing. Mummy and daddy will always, always love you.”

Two other girls, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, were also killed. Bebe’s parents issued a statement on Saturday saying her death had shattered their world and revealed that her older sister Genie had witnessed the attack and managed to escape.

Politicians and police have blamed online disinformation for fueling the violence. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson announced that schoolchildren would be taught how to identify fake news and “putrid conspiracy theories” on social media.

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds has written to the Association of British Insurers to ensure that compensation to shops damaged by rioting is paid swiftly.

