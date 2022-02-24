Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 24, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

News

South Yorkshire, India Round Table held

Mayor of South Yorkshire in talks with UK High Commission to India about increased trade opportunities

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Mayor of South Yorkshire held a Round Table discussion with the Indian High Commissioner on increased trade opportunities earlier this week, a statement said. 

Mayor Dan Jarvis MP MBE, High Commissioner of India to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar and chair of the South Yorkshire India Advisory Board Richard Stubbs have participated in the talks.

The event focused on the opportunities for more South Yorkshire businesses to export to and establish a presence in India, and for more Indian businesses to trade with and invest in the region, the statement added.

Mayor Jarvis said: “This was a very positive and timely discussion for South Yorkshire, in light of the Free Trade Agreement currently being negotiated between the UK and Indian governments. India is such an important trade and investment partner for the UK and in South Yorkshire, there are tremendous opportunities for our businesses in key areas such as advanced manufacturing, healthcare and digital to increase their engagement with India.

“We are proud to be working so closely and collaborating with India’s business and government leaders, as part of enhancing trade relationships which are mutually beneficial. Establishing our South Yorkshire India Advisory Board is a key part of our commitment.”

Kevin McCole, managing director from UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and Rachel Clark, director of Trade & Investment at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) also spoke.

According to the statement, South Yorkshire MCA is planning a trade mission to India later in the year, with a reciprocal visit back to South Yorkshire by India’s business and civic leaders from the Maharashtra region.

The UK’s High Commissioner to India is expected to visit South Yorkshire in March when she will be hosted a number of key businesses and locations in the region, it further said.

In total, there are 447 businesses in South Yorkshire that currently export to India. In 2015, South Yorkshire exported £81m worth of goods to India – making it the region’s 12th largest trading partner. In 2017, South Yorkshire MCA introduced the strategy: ‘Make in India, Design and Develop with the South Yorkshire Region’. 

For more details-https://scrinvest.com/how-we-help/working-with-india/

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Mother’s Day messages
UK
Leaked report finds hidden racism in Dudley council
News
Bill Gates praises India for supplying affordable vaccines globally
UK
Indian delegation led by Lok Sabha speaker visits BAPS in Abu Dhabi
UK
Sacked receptionist wins £25,000 in compensation
INDIA
Ukraine crisis: India calls for immediate de-escalation
News
Mohammed Ali Ege travelled to many countries, Police reveal
UK
Quick and cheap blood test can prevent heart attack deaths
US
Suraj Patel to run against Carolyn Maloney again
News
US sanctions on Russia: Indian American economic advisor plays crucial role
UK
Primary school exclusions in Birmingham twice national rate
UK
Manchester bomber’s brother gets extended jail term for assault
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Mother’s Day messages
Leaked report finds hidden racism in Dudley council
South Yorkshire, India Round Table held
India pays Cairn £780m to settle retro tax dispute
Bill Gates praises India for supplying affordable vaccines globally
Indian delegation led by Lok Sabha speaker visits BAPS in…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE