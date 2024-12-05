South Africa stumbles early as Lahiru Kumara reaches 100 Test wickets

South Africa had chosen to bat first after Bavuma won the toss, expecting the conditions at St George’s Park to favour batting as the day progressed.

Lahiru Kumara reached a milestone of 100 Test wickets when he bowled opener Aiden Markram for 20. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

SRI LANKA made an early impact on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa, reducing the hosts to 82-3 by lunch on Thursday.

Lahiru Kumara reached a milestone of 100 Test wickets when he bowled opener Aiden Markram for 20. He followed up with the dismissal of Tristan Stubbs, caught behind for four.

Kumara’s two wickets came for just 17 runs, building on the early breakthrough by Asitha Fernando, who trapped Tony de Zorzi leg before wicket for a first-ball duck in the second over.

Ryan Rickleton (29) and captain Temba Bavuma (27) were unbeaten at lunch on a pitch that offered significant assistance for the bowlers.

South Africa had chosen to bat first after Bavuma won the toss, expecting the conditions at St George’s Park to favour batting as the day progressed.

De Zorzi unsuccessfully reviewed his lbw dismissal, while Markram’s struggles in Tests continued as he was bowled attempting a drive to a delivery that came back into him.

Markram has averaged just 25 runs across his last 10 Test innings.

Stubbs, who scored a century in the first Test, edged a rising delivery to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, who took a sharp diving catch.

Both teams are seeking a win to stay in contention for a place in the World Test Championship final next year.

South Africa, having won the first Test in Durban by 233 runs, will look to consolidate their advantage.

(With inputs from Reuters)