Sophie Turner’s injury halts filming of 'Tomb Raider' series putting £100m production on hold

Highlights

Sophie Turner suffers back injury during filming

Production of Tomb Raider series paused for at least a month

Concerns over longer delays as recovery timeline remains uncertain

Series created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Filming paused after on-set injury

Filming on the upcoming Tomb Raider television series has been suspended after Sophie Turner sustained a back injury during production. The £100 million project, which began shooting in January, has been placed on hold as the actor recovers.

Cast and crew are now on break, with an initial pause of at least a month. There are concerns the delay could extend further depending on Turner’s recovery.

Demanding role linked to setback

Turner, who plays Lara Croft, is believed to have aggravated an existing back problem during physically demanding scenes at Shepperton Studios.

She had previously spoken about discovering a recurring back issue during training, following months of intensive physical preparation for the role.

Uncertainty over production timeline

With a large portion of filming already completed, replacing Turner would be difficult, leaving the production in a challenging position.

The series, which also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs, now faces uncertainty as producers assess how long the delay may last. Turner follows earlier portrayals of Lara Croft by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.