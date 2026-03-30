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Sophie Turner’s injury halts filming of 'Tomb Raider' series putting £100m production on hold

She had previously spoken about discovering a recurring back issue during training

Sophie Turner injury

Sophie Turner suffers back injury during filming

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 30, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Sophie Turner suffers back injury during filming
  • Production of Tomb Raider series paused for at least a month
  • Concerns over longer delays as recovery timeline remains uncertain
  • Series created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Filming paused after on-set injury

Filming on the upcoming Tomb Raider television series has been suspended after Sophie Turner sustained a back injury during production. The £100 million project, which began shooting in January, has been placed on hold as the actor recovers.

Cast and crew are now on break, with an initial pause of at least a month. There are concerns the delay could extend further depending on Turner’s recovery.

Demanding role linked to setback

Turner, who plays Lara Croft, is believed to have aggravated an existing back problem during physically demanding scenes at Shepperton Studios.

She had previously spoken about discovering a recurring back issue during training, following months of intensive physical preparation for the role.

Uncertainty over production timeline

With a large portion of filming already completed, replacing Turner would be difficult, leaving the production in a challenging position.

The series, which also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs, now faces uncertainty as producers assess how long the delay may last. Turner follows earlier portrayals of Lara Croft by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

hollywoodinjuredsophie turnersophie turner injury

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