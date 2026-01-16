Sophie Turner goes back to Lara Croft’s roots in first look at new 'Tomb Raider' series

Highlights

First image from the set

The first picture of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft has been released, marking the start of filming on Prime Video’s new Tomb Raider series.

Turner was confirmed in the role in September last year. Now, Amazon MGM Studios has shared an image of her wearing Lara’s iconic green tank top and brown shorts, with her hair tied back and a pistol in a thigh holster. The outfit closely matches the character’s early look from the original PlayStation games.

Turner has previously said taking on the role left her with “massive shoes to fill”, following earlier portrayals by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

A look inspired by the original games

The styling is a clear nod to Lara Croft’s first appearances in the 1990s, when she debuted in 1996 in a game made by UK studio Core Design. At a time when female leads in games were uncommon, Lara quickly became a global icon, appearing on magazine covers and becoming one of gaming’s most recognisable characters.

The franchise was later rebooted in 2013 with a more realistic design and greater focus on Lara’s personality and backstory.

From Game of Thrones to Tomb Raider

Turner, who grew up in Warwickshire, became famous as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and later played Jean Grey in the X-Men films.

The series will also feature Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs and Celia Imrie. The script is written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Video games to television

Tomb Raider joins a growing list of video games adapted for television. Prime Video recently scored a major hit with Fallout, which has already returned for a second series.

The streamer has also announced a God of War adaptation, with Ryan Hurst cast as Kratos.

These shows are not just attracting viewers; they are also boosting interest in the games themselves. Current Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics revealed two new titles at last year’s Game Awards: one is a modern remake of Lara’s first adventure, and the other is a new story set in Northern India.

Back to basics

With Turner dressed in Lara’s original outfit, the new series appears to be leaning into nostalgia while introducing the character to a new audience. As filming begins, fans are getting their first sign that this version of Tomb Raider plans to start where Lara’s legend began, with the look that made her famous.