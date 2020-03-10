Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif gives clarification on Rohit Shetty’s comment about her

A couple of days ago, #ShameOnYouRohitShetty was trending on social media. Well, it was because of his comment about his Sooryavanshi female lead Katrina Kaif.
In an interview, Rohit had stated, “The scene with the blast has Katrina (Kaif) too. If you look closely, she is blinking (during it). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked: ‘Can we take one more?’ And I said, ‘Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you.’ She got so wild. She said, ‘how could you tell me this?’ and I said: ‘Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you. And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega?”
This statement of Rohit didn’t go down well with Katrina Kaif’s fans and they started trending #ShameOnYouRohitShetty. However, Katrina recently took to Instagram to give a clarification on it and she defended Rohit.
The actress shared a note on her Insta story which read, “Dear Friends and Well-wishers… I normally do not comment on media reports or articles… But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir, has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood… I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said “No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening”, this is not what was said. I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit Sir said, there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING. Even inspite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit Sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from Cinema to my character and more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context… Hope you all have a great day.”
Well, let’s hope that Katrina’s post clears the doubts of her fans.
Sooryavanshi, which is slated to release on 24th March 2020, also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.