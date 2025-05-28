Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sony FX2 unveiled with 7K video, tilting   and enhanced photo features

These features highlight Sony’s acknowledgement of a growing demand for hybrid content creation

Sony FX2

FX2 could well become a preferred workhorse for independent filmmakers, documentarians, and hybrid professionals

YouTube/ Sony Europe
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 28, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Sony has unveiled the FX2, the latest addition to its FX compact cinema camera line-up. Positioned between the FX3 and FX30, the FX2 merges cinematic capabilities with improved stills performance. It inherits its core from the Sony Alpha a7 IV, including its 33-megapixel back-illuminated full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor, but features the compact FX series body and workflow optimisations.

The FX2 is designed to deliver high-quality oversampled 4K video from 7K capture at up to 30p, with an additional 4K 60p mode via a Super 35mm (APS-C) crop. This S35 4K option sets the FX2 apart from its FX3 and FX6 counterparts, which cannot record 4K from a crop due to their lower-resolution 12MP sensors.

The Sony FX2 is a unique proposition in Sony’s cinema lineYouTube/ Sony Europe

In terms of video quality, the FX2 supports 10-bit 4:2:2 internal recording using codecs including XAVC S, XAVC S-I and XAVC HS, and offers Sony’s colour profiles such as S-Log3 and S-Cinetone. An external 16-bit RAW output is also supported through the full-size HDMI port. The camera uses a dual base ISO system (ISO 800 and 4000 in S-Log), with Sony claiming over 15 stops of dynamic range.

Improved stills capabilities

Although part of the FX line, the FX2 introduces enhanced still photography functionality. It uses a mechanical shutter (in addition to electronic), allows for 10fps burst shooting, and supports Sony α system flashes. It also includes the option to shoot stills using Log profiles, aligning still and video workflows. These features highlight Sony’s acknowledgement of a growing demand for hybrid content creation in professional settings.

Body design and ergonomics

The FX2’s body is nearly identical to the FX3, maintaining its compact, modular structure, internal active cooling system, and multiple mounting points that may negate the need for a cage. However, it introduces one notable addition: a tilting 3.68 million-dot electronic viewfinder (EVF), a feature largely absent in modern mirrorless and hybrid cinema cameras. This tiltable EVF supports angles from 0° to 90°, catering to a wide range of shooting scenarios.

- YouTubeYouTube/ Sony Europe

The FX2 also comes with a 3.0-inch vari-angle LCD, though its resolution is lower than that of the FX3 and FX30. Connectivity options include a USB-C port, full-size HDMI, and dual card slots (1x CFexpress Type A/SD and 1x SD).

Sony has equipped the FX2 with a Fast Hybrid Autofocus system enhanced by an AI processing unit. Autofocus tracking extends to humans, animals, birds, insects, vehicles and aircraft. The 5-axis in-body image stabilisation supports various modes, including Dynamic Active, promising up to 5 stops of compensation.

Comparisons with FX3 and FX30

When placed alongside its FX siblings, the FX2 finds itself in a distinct position. Compared to the FX3, it offers higher resolution and better stills performance, though it sacrifices 4K 120p capabilities in favour of S35 4K 60p. Against the FX30, the FX2 brings a full-frame sensor and wider dynamic range (15+ stops vs 14+), while also featuring an EVF which the other models lack.

All three cameras share the BIONZ XR processing engine, dual native ISO design, active cooling, and support for XLR audio via the included handle (in applicable kits). Media compatibility, codecs, and colour profiles also align across the models.

Price and availability

Sony is positioning the FX2 competitively in the market. The camera will be available in two configurations: body only for $2,699.99, or with the XLR handle for $3,099.99. At this price point, the FX2 offers a compelling blend of resolution, video capabilities, hybrid ergonomics, and audio flexibility, making it an attractive option for videographers, hybrid shooters, and content creators.

Sony’s cinema line

The Sony FX2 is a unique proposition in Sony’s cinema line, delivering a strong balance between video performance and stills capabilities. Its 33MP sensor, oversampled 4K video, S35 recording options, and professional audio interface provide a versatile toolset for a wide range of creators. With the addition of a tiltable EVF and a form factor optimised for rig-free use, the FX2 could well become a preferred workhorse for independent filmmakers, documentarians, and hybrid professionals.

active cooling systemai processing unitbody designcinema linecontent creatorsdual base isoelectronic viewfinderlog profilesmechanical shutterslog3sony systemtilting viewfindervariangle lcdxavc ssony fx2

Related News

5 Revelations Behind Miss England’s Shocking Exit from Miss World 2025
Entertainment

Miss England quits Miss World 2025: 5 revelations shaking the pageant

Sadiq Khan backs cannabis decriminalisation
News

Sadiq Khan backs cannabis decriminalisation

Fans Urge Legal Action After Podcast Alleges Jennie Was Paid for Sex by BMW Heir
Entertainment

Fans demand legal action after podcast claims BLACKPINK’s Jennie was paid for sex by BMW heir

Liverpool-parade-crash-Reuters
UK

Police granted more time to question Liverpool parade crash suspect

More For You

bat stake sale itc

British American Tobacco (BAT), through its arm Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Ltd, sold the stake in Kolkata-based ITC.

Reuters

British American Tobacco sells £1.11bn stake in India's ITC

British American Tobacco has sold a stake in Indian consumer goods company ITC for £1.11 billion at 413 rupees per share. The company sold 313 million shares, representing 2.5 per cent of ITC, exceeding its initial plan to sell up to 290 million shares valued at about£1.03bn.

Following the sale, ITC shares fell by 1.15 per cent to trade at 421.15 rupees apiece on the NSE.

Keep ReadingShow less
F1 25

F1 25 marks a notable step forward for the franchise

Getty Images

New 'F1 25' game includes Brad Pitt’s film team and updated modes

F1 25, the latest instalment in Codemasters’ long-running Formula One racing series, brings several updates to the track, headlined by the return of its narrative-driven Braking Point mode and an overhauled My Team experience. With the upcoming Brad Pitt-led Formula One film on the horizon, the game leans into its cinematic potential while continuing to offer a detailed and expansive racing simulator.

Braking Point returns

Keep ReadingShow less
JASO-crane

The order includes three 500-tonne capacity cranes for handling liquid steel ladles, two 80-tonne scrap cranes for feeding the EAF via a conveyor system, and two 35-tonne cranes for electrode maintenance.

getty images

JASO to supply cranes for Tata Steel’s low-CO₂ plant in Port Talbot

TATA STEEL UK has awarded a contract to JASO Industrial Cranes to supply seven process cranes for its £1.25 billion investment in sustainable steelmaking at Port Talbot.

The new cranes will support the operation of the plant’s Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) facility, which is expected to cut carbon emissions by 90 per cent when operational in 2028.

Keep ReadingShow less
IndiGo expands to Europe with two direct flight routes

IndiGo operates over 2,200 daily flights across 130-plus destinations with a fleet of more than 400 aircraft

IndiGo expands to Europe with two direct flight routes

INDIGO will start operating direct flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam with leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft in July, the airline said, adding that services to the UK city will also mark the airline’s long-haul debut.

The airline, which has been expanding both its fleet and international network, will begin the Mumbai–Manchester service on July 1, followed by Mumbai–Amsterdam on July 2, according to releases issued last Wednesday (21).

Keep ReadingShow less
SpaceX Rocket Disintegrates Over Indian Ocean in Third Failed Launch

The repeated failures come at a crucial time for SpaceX

Getty Images

SpaceX rocket breaks apart over the Indian Ocean in third failed launch

Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX has suffered its third consecutive rocket launch failure after its Starship spacecraft lost control shortly after lift-off and crashed into the Indian Ocean.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night during an attempted mission to deploy satellites into orbit. Shortly after launch, the spacecraft experienced issues when the release door failed to open properly. This resulted in the rocket spinning out of control, ultimately leading to its destruction over the Indian Ocean.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc