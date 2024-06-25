Sonam Kapoor stuns at Dior Fall-Winter Haute Couture Show in Paris

Sonam Kapoor last starred in the crime thriller Blind, which premiered on July 7, 2023.

Sonam Kapoor (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is often known for her impeccable fashion sense, made a striking appearance at Dior’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter Show in Paris.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sonam shared glimpses from the event.

The Raanjhanaa actress wore Dior’s Spectadior Pump. Complementing the pumps, Sonam donned a rich brown leather jacket featuring an American flag motif.

To complete her look, Sonam chose a grey wool skirt, and a navy polka dot tie, which added a playful yet sophisticated touch.

The show that took place on Monday featured the latest couture collections from Dior, drawing top fashion names from around the world.

The ‘Neerja’ actress has become a regular fixture at international fashion events, including Paris Fashion Week, King Charles’ Coronation, and the Cannes Film Festival, where she was the first Indian actress to attend.

A recent report listed Sonam among the most influential celebrities for luxury fashion brands in 2023, placing her alongside names like Zendaya and Kylie Jenner. Her presence at Dior’s show continues this trend, showcasing her impact on the fashion industry.

Apart from her fashion credentials, Sonam has also become the sole Indian actor to be on the South Asia Acquisition Committee of the Tate Modern Museum.

Sonam Kapoor last starred in the crime thriller Blind, which premiered on July 7, 2023. The actress is also preparing for two upcoming projects, with details to be announced soon.