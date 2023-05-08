Sonam Kapoor dazzles at King Charles’ coronation concert

The Bollywood actress began her speech with a respectful “namaste” ahead of performances

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Photo: Instagram)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor spoke about the diversity of Commonwealth nations as she introduced various choir performers from the group at Windsor Castle last night (7).

Sonam began her speech with a respectful “namaste” ahead of performances by Steve Winwood, and the Bahamas Youth Choir, choirs from Risotto and Brunei, and the Virtual Commonwealth Choir were played.

She said, “Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one-third of the world’s people, one-third of the world’s ocean, and one-quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand as one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values, and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable, and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard.”

Sonam, introduced on stage as one of the biggest stars in Hindi cinema, wore a floral off-shoulder gown designed collaboratively by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead. She described it as a combination of the creative vision of two “incredible” designers from the countries she is “lucky to call home”.

She received support from her family and friends on social media after her ‘historic moment’. Sonam’s mother, Sunita Kapoor, posted a video of her speech on Instagram, while her father, Anil Kapoor, shared the video on his Instagram story and expressed his pride.

Sonam’s cousin Arjun Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Shanaya Kapoor congratulated the actress on Instagram. Actress Neelam Kothari Soni also commented on Sunita Kapoor’s post, saying, “This is such an honour.”