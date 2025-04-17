Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Soha Ali Khan reveals facing criticism since 2015 for her interfaith marriage to Kunal Kemmu

The actress opens up about online hate, motherhood bias, and how her family’s legacy helped her live life on her own terms.

Soha Ali Khan reveals facing criticism since 2015 for her interfaith marriage to Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan stands strong against online trolling over her interfaith marriage with Kunal Kemmu

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Being part of a high-profile family hasn't shielded Soha Ali Khan from criticism especially when it comes to personal choices that defy conventional boxes. Despite her calm public demeanour, Soha recently shared how she continues to receive unwarranted remarks about her interfaith marriage with actor Kunal Kemmu, even a decade after tying the knot.

Soha and Kunal’s relationship has often been under public gaze, not because of their work in films or parenting approach, but because they come from different religious backgrounds. Married since 2015, the couple has been quietly raising their daughter, Inaaya, while often posting glimpses of their celebrations whether Diwali or Eid. But each post is met with an odd barrage of questions. “How many rozas have you kept?” is one of the recurring comments she sees if she shares a Diwali picture. During Holi, people ask, “What kind of Muslim are you?”

In her candid interview, Soha Ali Khan talks about dealing with religious and parenting stereotypesInstagram/sakpataudi


Soha, now used to such chatter, admits she’s built some emotional distance from it. “It doesn’t bother me,” she says. “But it’s still something I notice.” The way people react reveals more about society’s conditioning than about her own life, she adds.

What’s striking is that this scrutiny doesn’t just stop at religion. Soha has also been questioned for not having a son as though motherhood is incomplete without one. Even well-educated people around her have implied that she’s somehow “falling short,” despite being a hands-on parent to her daughter.

Soha Ali Khan reflects on the pressures of public judgment surrounding her marriage to Kunal KemmuInstagram/sakpataudi


Soha believes much of this judgement stems from deeply rooted social expectations, ones her own family has resisted across generations. Her grandmother, for instance, fought to pursue higher education in an era when women weren’t encouraged to do so. Her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, too faced questions when she chose to act in films. But both women chose to live on their terms, and Soha sees her own freedom as a direct result of those choices.

“I married at 36, went to Oxford and LSE, became a mother later in life. Nobody questioned me and that’s because of the path carved before me,” she says.

In the end, Soha isn’t here to prove anything. Her life, lived simply and honestly, seems to be the only answer she needs to give.

criticisminterfaith marriagekunal kemmumotherhoodsharmila tagoretrollssoha ali khan

Related News

Amazon cancels Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as Priyanka Chopra series takes the lead
Entertainment

Amazon cancels Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as Priyanka Chopra series takes the lead

Bangladeshi men duped into fighting for Russia, say families
Asia

Bangladeshi men duped into fighting for Russia, say families

EU-Getty
Asia

India, Bangladesh on EU list of 'safe' countries for faster asylum processing

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary to reveal the untold story behind her fashion empire and fame
Entertainment

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary to reveal the untold story behind her fashion empire and fame

More For You

Nazriya Nazim reveals why she stepped away from social media: ‘I had to take care of myself first’

Nazriya Nazim opens up about her emotional journey and the time she needed to focus on self-care

Instagram/nazriyafahadh

Nazriya Nazim reveals why she stepped away from social media: ‘I had to take care of myself first’

After months of silence, actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has finally spoken out about her sudden absence from both social media and the public eye. Known for her charm and ease on screen, especially in Malayalam cinema, Nazriya had left many fans worried as she seemed to disappear without a word. This week, she broke that silence.

In a deeply personal note shared on Instagram, Nazriya explained that the last few months had been emotionally overwhelming. “It hasn’t been easy,” she wrote. “I had to step back and focus on my emotional health.” Her message was straightforward but full of feeling—not dramatic, not self-pitying, just honest.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mishal Husain breaks silence on BBC changes, ‘bombastic’ presenting and rise of personality-led news

Mishal Husain returns to longform interviews with a renewed focus on integrity and thoughtful storytelling

Getty Images

Mishal Husain breaks silence on BBC changes, ‘bombastic’ presenting and rise of personality-led news

Mishal Husain has pushed back against the idea that personality-led journalism has to come with ego. The respected broadcaster, who spent over a decade at BBC Radio 4's Today programme, has made a quiet but powerful return to longform interviews as the editor at large of Bloomberg Weekend Edition.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Husain reflected on how she approached her role at Today. Without directly addressing the arrival of new presenters Amol Rajan and Emma Barnett, who have brought a more informal and personal tone to the show, Husain made her own philosophy clear.

Keep ReadingShow less
10 iconic TV characters who deserved a spin-off

From scene-stealing sidekicks to unforgettable antiheroes, these 10 iconic characters were this close to landing their own spin-offs, but never did

Getty Images

10 iconic TV characters who deserved a spin-off

Some TV characters don’t just steal scenes, instead they hijack the spotlight and refuse to let go. These are the sidekicks who outshone the leads, the villains we secretly rooted for, and the oddballs who made us laugh harder than anyone else. Yet, despite their brilliance, they never got the spin-off they deserved.

From chaotic con artists to deadpan queens, here are 10 unforgettable characters who should’ve headlined their own shows and why fans are still begging for them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cardi B’s Leaked Texts Reveal Alleged Offset-AriTheDon Affair

Cardi B’s leaked texts spark a firestorm as she accuses Offset of cheating with influencer AriTheDon

Getty Images

Cardi B exposes Offset’s affair with AriTheDon in leaked texts

Cardi B and Offset’s already complex relationship has just become more chaotic after private text messages allegedly leaked online. A blogger named 1goatalexis shared what they claim are private exchanges with Cardi, where she accuses her estranged husband, Offset, of having an affair with influencer AriTheDon during their marriage. The messages show Cardi expressing frustration over rumours that she and Offset were still involved, claiming that she hasn’t been with him recently and that others should stop making false claims about her.

One of the leaked messages reportedly reads, “He was f***ing Ari while we were together, but I’m the one who’s wrong for moving on?” This accusation has sparked a wave of reactions online, with some fans supporting Cardi’s right to defend herself, while others are sceptical about the authenticity of the messages and their timing. Neither Cardi B, Offset, nor AriTheDon have responded publicly to these allegations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s £9.5 million luxury sea-facing home in Mumbai nears completion

Deepika and Ranveer’s growing family is set to enjoy life in their lavish new £9.5 million home in Mumbai

Getty Images

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s £9.5 million luxury sea-facing home in Mumbai nears completion

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are getting ready to settle into their new home in Mumbai, a swanky sea-facing apartment located in the upscale Bandra Bandstand area. The four-level property, spread across the 16th to 19th floors, offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and boasts over 11,000 square feet of living space, plus a 1,300 square foot terrace. The couple reportedly paid £9.5 million (₹100 crore) for the plush residence.

Recent visuals show that the building is nearly complete, with finishing touches underway. Once done, Ranveer, Deepika, and their daughter Dua will make this spacious apartment their new home. The neighbourhood is already star-studded, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment just around the corner.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc