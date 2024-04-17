  • Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Social media switched off news’: Big B shares cryptic post

Bachchan’s next project is the sci-fi action flick Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in prominent roles.

Amitabh Bachchan (image source: Instagram/ amitabhbachchan)

By: Mohnish Singh

A regular on social media, megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a cryptic post leaving his fans puzzled.

Big B took to his official X account on Tuesday to post about social media.

Lately, the actor has been discussing technological advancements impacting social media, including his views on AI. Carrying on in the same vein, the senior Bachchan posted on Tuesday that social media has ‘switched off’ news.

The post left his fans confused.

The post came hours after the multiple award-winning actor shared an AI-generated video of himself vibing to ‘The Wellerman.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, the senior Bachchan was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

His next project is the sci-fi action flick Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in prominent roles.

He also has a courtroom drama Section 84 in his kitty.

Related Stories

Entertainment
Debut ‘Miss AI’ beauty pageant to have virtual models as contestants
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra shares photo of ‘bloodied’ forehead from ‘Heads of State’ set
NEWS
Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Lineup revealed for 2024 festival
NEWS
Report: Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ not banned in India
NEWS
Romesh Ranganathan to run London Marathon for suicide prevention charity
NEWS
Rasika Dugal’s ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ to close UK Asian Film Festival
NEWS
Amitabh Bachchan to receive Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award
NEWS
Salman Khan returns as host of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’
Entertainment
Keanu Reeves to voice Shadow in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’
NEWS
Aamir Khan lodges FIR over alleged deepfake political ad
Entertainment
Controversial TikTok personality Kyle Marisa Roth dies at 36
NEWS
From Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan: 5 Bollywood superstars who rocked as TV…

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW