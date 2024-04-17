‘Social media switched off news’: Big B shares cryptic post

Amitabh Bachchan (image source: Instagram/ amitabhbachchan)

By: Mohnish Singh

A regular on social media, megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a cryptic post leaving his fans puzzled.

Big B took to his official X account on Tuesday to post about social media.

Lately, the actor has been discussing technological advancements impacting social media, including his views on AI. Carrying on in the same vein, the senior Bachchan posted on Tuesday that social media has ‘switched off’ news.

The post left his fans confused.

The post came hours after the multiple award-winning actor shared an AI-generated video of himself vibing to ‘The Wellerman.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, the senior Bachchan was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

His next project is the sci-fi action flick Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in prominent roles.

He also has a courtroom drama Section 84 in his kitty.