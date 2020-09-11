Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha team up for a movie titled Sitara

Ronnie Screwvala’s production company RSVP is on a roll. From the past few weeks, every Friday they are announcing new movies. Last week, they announced Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday, and today they have announced a film titled Sitara starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha.

A brief schedule of the film was already completed in Mumbai, but the shooting was stalled due to the pandemic. RSVP tweeted, “A story about love, acceptance, and forgiveness, told with a lot of heart and humor!✨ Our next Digital Film #Sitara is back on floors in November. #FridaysWithRSVP #VandanaKataria @sobhitad @rsiddhartha7 @RonnieScrewvala @soniakanwar22 @soniabahl.”

The movie goes on floors again in November this year and the makers are planning to release it on an OTT platform next year. Sitara is directed by Vandana Kataria, who has earlier worked as a production designer, on many films.

While talking about the film, she said, “Sitara is a story that has been very close to my heart. It is something that all modern-day families experience but are reluctant to confront. Having a producer like Ronnie on board is just a perfect fit to say such stories. The pandemic did disrupt our schedule but given the new normal, I am excited to get back on set and bring this story to life.”

Ronnie Screwvala added, “Sitara is a story about love, appreciation, acceptance, forgiveness, and redemption. There can be no better woman than Vandana to direct this digital film for RSVP. Hoping to bring this story about a dysfunctional family to audiences early next year.”

Sobhita Dhulipala stated, “A film like Sitara is a step taken with small feet towards a larger newness in Indian cinema. I’m truly glad to belong with it and now that we go back to shoot in November, we as a team are returning stronger in mind, body, and spirit. Rearing to go!”