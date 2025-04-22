Smethwick comes alive with colour and culture for Vaisakhi celebrations

Smethwick High Street was transformed into a lively hub of colour, music and community spirit as thousands gathered to celebrate Vaisakhi, one of the most significant festivals in the Sikh calendar.

Organised by the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick, the event took place on Sunday, 11 May 2025, from 10am to 7pm, covering both the High Street and Victoria Park. The celebration marked the creation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699, a central event in Sikh history.

Attendees took part in a wide range of cultural and religious activities throughout the day. The Darbar area featured spiritual gatherings with the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, accompanied by devotional hymns performed by international Kirtani groups.

One of the highlights of the event was the traditional martial arts displays. Local groups demonstrated Gatka, a form of Sikh martial arts known for its disciplined movements and spiritual significance.

A heritage bazaar showcased elements of Sikh history and culture, while a dedicated food village served a variety of vegetarian Punjabi dishes. Visitors were also invited to enjoy Langar, the traditional free community kitchen, where volunteers provided meals to all regardless of background or belief.

The family-friendly event also included a funfair with children's rides and games, contributing to a festive and inclusive atmosphere.

To accommodate the large turnout and ensure public safety, parts of High Street were temporarily closed to traffic between Trinity Street and Dibble Road. Event organisers worked with local authorities to manage logistics and ensure a smooth experience for visitors.

Smethwick’s Vaisakhi celebrations are regarded as among the largest in the UK. They draw participants from across the West Midlands and beyond, reflecting the area’s strong Sikh community and its commitment to inclusivity and public engagement.

The event concluded in the early evening, with thousands having taken part in what continues to be a cornerstone of the cultural and religious calendar in Smethwick.