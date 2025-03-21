SJ Suryah calls Vikram’s ‘Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2’ a ‘Hollywood-level’ Tamil film, trailer goes viral!

Tamil cinema is set to witness an electrifying action thriller as Chiyaan Vikram gears up for the release of 'Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2.' Directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, the film is generating buzz for its Hollywood-style execution while staying rooted in Tamil sensibilities. With its grand audio launch and trailer unveiling in Chennai, the anticipation is at an all-time high.
At the event, actor-director SJ Suryah, who plays the antagonist, expressed his excitement about working alongside Vikram for the first time. He hailed the superstar as a rare talent who seamlessly blends stardom with performance. “Vikram is the pride of Tamil cinema. This is my first time collaborating with him, and his commitment to his craft is truly inspiring,” Suryah shared.
Suryah also spoke about director Arun Kumar’s vision, revealing how the filmmaker, a known admirer of Martin Scorsese, has crafted an intense, gripping narrative. “This film has the feel of an international thriller, yet it remains deeply connected to Tamil storytelling. Arun Kumar challenged me to approach my role in ways I hadn’t before. You’ll see a new side of me in this movie,” he added.
The movie has a stellar cast, including Suraj Venjaramoodu (marking his Tamil debut), Dushara Vijayan, Siddique, Prudhvi Raj, and Pavel Navageethan. With music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Theni Eswar, and editing by Prasanna GK, the film promises a stunning visual and auditory experience.
Interestingly, 'Veera Dheera Sooran' is being released in reverse order, with Part 2 hitting the screens first on March 27, while Part 1 is yet to go into production. The trailer has already created waves, presenting Vikram’s character, Kaali, a simple shop owner whose life takes a drastic turn as he gets entangled in a web of crime and mystery.
Following the trailer launch, social media erupted with excitement, with fans praising Vikram’s performance and GV Prakash’s powerful background score. Many called it a “blockbuster in the making,” while others noted its intense action sequences and gripping storyline.
Adding to the intrigue, the film will clash at the box office with Mohanlal’s 'L2: Empuraan,' sparking excitement among cinephiles. Given that both stars previously faced off with 'Iru Mugan' and 'Oppam' in 2016 with both becoming hits, fans are eagerly awaiting history to repeat itself.
With a star-studded cast, a director with a sharp cinematic vision, and a narrative packed with action and drama, 'Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2' is set to be a must-watch for Tamil cinema lovers. March 27 can’t come soon enough!