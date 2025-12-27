Sixty and still ‘Bhai’: Salman Khan marks milestone birthday

Skip to content
From a quiet farmhouse gathering in Panvel to a glowing Mumbai tribute, the superstar marks another milestone surrounded by loved ones

Salman Khan cuts the cake during his 60th birthday celebration in Panvel, near Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod Thomas Dec 27, 2025
BOLLYWOOD superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday surrounded by his close friends and family at his farmhouse in Panvel.

Actors Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and cricketer MS Dhoni were among the attendees.

Salman, who turned 60 on Saturday (27), arrived with his family, father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura Khan, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, nephews and niece Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Ahil, and Ayat, last evening at Arpita Farms, which is close to one-and-half hour drive from Mumbai.

Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia D’Souza and their two sons Riaan and Rahyl, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sangeeta Bijlani, Ramesh Taurani, Nikhil Dwivedi, Huma Qureshi, were also in attendance.

Salman stepped out for a brief moment to cut a cake with paparazzi, amid heavy security around him.

Every year on December 27, which also happens to be his niece Ayat’s birthday, the actor celebrates his birthday at his farm house.

Last evening, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai was lit up with a special birthday tribute for Salman, which featured his photo and a message that read: "Happy birthday, bhai."

Salman, who made his acting debut in 1988 with "Biwi Ho To Aisi", has been working in the industry for more than three decades.

A visitor at an art exhibition titled 'Jashn-e-Saliman', showcasing the legacy of screenwriter Salim Khan and his son and Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on the eve of the latter's 60th birthday, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Over the years, Salman has acted across various genres from comedies, action, family dramas to romance and intense movies and has massive fandom.

Some of his well-received films include Andaz Apna Apna, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, No Entry, Saajan and Hum Aapke Hain Koun...? among others.

Salman will next feature in Battle of Galwan, which is based on one of India's most brutal battles fought without a single bullet being fired. It was fought over 15,000 feet above sea level.

The movie is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame and is set to release in 2026.

(PTI)

