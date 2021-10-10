Website Logo
  • Sunday, October 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257

HEADLINE STORY

Six-year-old Aleesha Gadhia wins British prime minister’s award

Aleesha Gadhia

By: Pramod Thomas

A six-year-old British Indian girl has won Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily Points of Light award for her campaign to raise awareness of deforestation and climate change.

Aleesha Gadhia is a climate activist and mini ambassador for UK-based non-profit Cool Earth and has raised over £3,000 for the organisation.

Cool Earth works alongside rainforest communities to halt deforestation and lobbies businesses to create more sustainable practices.

In August, Eastern Eye reported that Gadhia wrote letters to world leaders on climate change and urged action.

She has also set up a climate change club at her school, encouraging others to look after the environment and include activities such as litter picking and planting trees.

“I feel really excited and happy to have won the award. I am really grateful and honoured to have Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s award and write a letter to me. I never thought I would receive such an award,” Gadhia said.

“Climate change is a really important issue and I hope raising awareness will tackle this problem. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, including my teachers Mrs Heatlie and Mrs Wandand. Thank you also, to Cool Earth for making me their first youth ambassador.”

Gadhia’s parents, Kiran and Pooja Gadhia said: “We are so proud of Aleesha, she has done so much over the past year for someone so young. She has inspired us all and we hope she continues on this amazing journey.”

She had also written hundreds of letters and emails to some of the UK’s largest companies and most influential people to encourage them to take climate action.

“I’m absolutely delighted to hear that Aleesha has been recognised as one of the Prime Minister’s Points of Light for all her amazing work to protect rainforests and raise awareness around climate change,” said Ruth Edwards, Gadhia’s local MP for Rushcliffe in Nottingham, central England.

“I have had the pleasure of meeting Aleesha, who is currently raising money for ‘Cool Earth’, last month and I think she is setting a great example of what we can all do to help our environment. This award is truly well-deserved, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for Aleesha and her campaign.”

Earlier this year, Gadhia set up a Just Giving online fundraiser page and raised £3,400 for Cool Earth with her 80-km scooter challenge, which received the backing of Queen Elizabeth II and environmentalist Sir David Attenborough.

To donate, see: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aleesha-gadhia

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb’ AQ Khan dies
INDIA
Police arrest Indian minister’s son accused of killing farmers
HEADLINE STORY
India, UK plan clean energy transition drive in power sector
INDIA
Angry Sikhs march in Indian Kashmir after teachers shot
HEADLINE STORY
Indra Nooyi exclusive interview: My moonshot mission to keep women in paid work
News
UK scraps quarantine for India and Pakistan travellers
News
EXCLUSIVE: “Please get vaccinated,” says Javid
INDIA
Court sends Aryan Khan, seven others to 14-day judicial custody
News
Schools in Wales to put focus on BAME history in new curriculum
News
New mental health campaign in England focuses on adults, South Asians
Big Interview
Life, laughter and a deep love for comedy
HEADLINE STORY
India heritage helps 23-year-old Theegala find US PGA success
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Indian truck drivers keen to grab UK’s short-term visas: report
AQ Khan: Nuclear hero in Pakistan, villain to the West
Six-year-old Aleesha Gadhia wins British prime minister’s award
‘Father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb’ AQ Khan dies
Police arrest Indian minister’s son accused of killing farmers
India asks Tesla to make cars in India, assures full…