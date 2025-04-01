Shops told to clear single-use vapes before ban starts on June 1

SHOPS across the UK have until 1 June 2025 to sell off remaining stocks of single-use vapes before a nationwide ban comes into force.
The legislation, confirmed last year, follows a government consultation that showed strong support for restricting their sale and supply.
Businesses will not be allowed to sell single-use vapes after the deadline and must ensure they are disposed of safely.
Analysis by Material Focus estimates that 8.2 million vapes are discarded or littered each week in the UK—equivalent to 13 every second.
Recycling these products is challenging, as they must be taken apart by hand and can pose fire risks to recycling facilities.
The government has warned that businesses failing to comply with the ban could face penalties, including a £200 fine for a first offence, with further violations leading to unlimited fines or prosecution.
The ban is part of broader efforts to reduce waste and move towards a circular economy.
The government has also announced new measures to tackle waste incineration and invest £15 million in redistributing surplus food from farms.
Anurag Bajpayee's Gradiant: The Water Company Tackling a Global Crisis