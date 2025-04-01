Skip to content
Shops told to clear single-use vapes before ban starts on June 1

Businesses will not be allowed to sell single-use vapes after the deadline and must ensure they are disposed of safely.

Analysis by Material Focus estimates that 8.2 million vapes are discarded or littered each week in the UK—equivalent to 13 every second. (Representational image: iStock)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 01, 2025
SHOPS across the UK have until 1 June 2025 to sell off remaining stocks of single-use vapes before a nationwide ban comes into force.

The legislation, confirmed last year, follows a government consultation that showed strong support for restricting their sale and supply.

Businesses will not be allowed to sell single-use vapes after the deadline and must ensure they are disposed of safely.

Analysis by Material Focus estimates that 8.2 million vapes are discarded or littered each week in the UK—equivalent to 13 every second.

Recycling these products is challenging, as they must be taken apart by hand and can pose fire risks to recycling facilities.

The government has warned that businesses failing to comply with the ban could face penalties, including a £200 fine for a first offence, with further violations leading to unlimited fines or prosecution.

The ban is part of broader efforts to reduce waste and move towards a circular economy.

The government has also announced new measures to tackle waste incineration and invest £15 million in redistributing surplus food from farms.

Anurag Bajpayee's Gradiant: The Water Company Tackling a Global Crisis
Comment

Anurag Bajpayee's Gradiant: The Water Company Tackling a Global Crisis

Mythili Prakash's all-female show 'She's Auspicious' humanises the goddess
Theatre

Mythili Prakash's all-female show 'She's Auspicious' humanises the goddess

Shiveena Haque
Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ Poster Unveiled
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan’s latest Netflix film ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ drops an intriguing new poster

"Kanye West's Controversial Statements About His Children and Feud with Kim Kardashian"
Entertainment

Kanye West’s shocking revelation about his children and feud with Kim Kardashian shakes the internet

Trump’s Promise: TikTok Deal Before April 5 to Avoid Ban

This is not the first time that TikTok has been under scrutiny in the United States

Getty

Trump promises TikTok deal before April 5 to prevent ban

As the clock ticks towards the April 5 deadline, the future of TikTok in the United States remains uncertain, with President Donald Trump promising that a deal to resolve the app's ongoing issues will be struck before the deadline. The central issue at hand is whether TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, will be forced to divest the popular social media platform or face a ban in the U.S.

In a statement made aboard Air Force One late on Sunday, Trump confirmed that there was "tremendous interest" from potential buyers looking to acquire TikTok. He expressed his desire for the platform to "remain alive" and emphasized that multiple buyers were keen on striking a deal, suggesting that a solution would be reached before the deadline.

Primark-London-Getty

During his 15-year tenure, Marchant expanded Primark’s store network to more than 450 locations across 17 countries in Europe and the United States. (Photo: Reuters)

Primark chief Paul Marchant steps down after misconduct probe

PAUL MARCHANT, the head of fashion retailer Primark, has resigned with immediate effect after admitting to an "error of judgment" in his behaviour towards a woman in a social setting.

Associated British Foods (AB Foods), Primark's parent company, announced his resignation on Monday.

Jaguar’s bold gamble: Can it woo young, wealthy drivers with a £123k EV?

Jaguar’s bold gamble: Can it woo young, wealthy drivers with a £123k EV?

JAGUAR’S ambition to seduce younger, richer drivers was on full display in Paris with a presentation of its newest prototype, the Type 00, which promises all-electric luxury... at a steep price.

The low-slung, muscular-looking concept car presented to European reporters last Friday (21) prefigures a production model expected mid-2026 at a base cost of €150,000 (£123,472.8).

Starmer-Trump-Getty

Trump has suggested the possibility of a 'great' trade deal that could help the UK mitigate the impact of tariffs he has pledged to introduce. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer, Trump talk trade deal progress in 'productive' discussion

KEIR STARMER and Donald Trump spoke on Sunday about ongoing UK-US trade negotiations, with Downing Street describing the talks as "productive."

Since leaving the European Union, the UK has been working to secure a trade agreement with the United States. Successive British governments have pursued a deal, but it has remained elusive.

modi-trump-getty
Trump shakes hands with Modi during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)

India-US trade talks end with no sign of tariff relief

INDIA and the United States have agreed to move forward on finalising a part of their bilateral trade deal this year, but there was no indication of any tariff relief for India.

Trade discussions took place in New Delhi ahead of the implementation of US president Donald Trump's new trade tariff regime, which includes import levies on India, set to take effect from 2 April.

