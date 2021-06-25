Website Logo
  • Friday, June 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667

News

Singapore minister urges locals to be sensitive to minorities

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

A SENIOR Singapore minister on Friday (25) appealed to the local Chinese community to be sensitive towards minorities.

“First, we must recognise that in any multi-racial society, it is harder to be a minority than a majority. This is so everywhere in the world,” finance minister Lawrence Wong said in his address at a forum on race and racism organised by the Institute of Policy Studies.

The forum was organised in the wake of a series of incidents that had sparked debate on the state of race relations in the nation.

“It is important for the majority community in Singapore to do its part, and be sensitive to and conscious of the needs of minorities,” he said.

Wong said racial attacks leave a bad impact on the people who face discrimination.

“It matters to our students, neighbours, co-workers and friends who have to deal with stereotypes about their race, or insensitive comments,” he added.

He asked the majority community to take extra initiative to make people from the minority group feel comfortable.

“Treat others in the way you would like to be treated; and by your actions, teach your children to do the same,” he said.

Besides, Wong addressed the concept of “Chinese privilege” and said that there may be “biases or blind spots that the Chinese community should become aware of and should rectify”.

Recently, Singaporean media reported a number of racial remarks and attacks made against Indians.

In some cases, people expressed anger over the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, a free trade pact, alleging that it drew Indian professionals to high executive positions, leaving behind the native people.

According to reports, in May, a Chinese man kicked an Indian woman in the chest while uttering racial slurs.

In another incident earlier this month, a Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer, a Chinese man, confronted an inter-racial couple in a video that went viral. The incident was condemned by Singapore law minister K. Shanmugam.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Kamala Harris shakes off Republican critics as she tours migration sites in El Paso
News
Social distancing to be scrapped ‘definitely’ on July 19 amid rising Covid numbers
UK
New breakthrough blood test, also piloted by NHS, can “accurately” detect cancer
UK
UK plans to lift travel curbs for fully vaccinated
PAKISTAN
5 paramilitary men killed in Balochistan terror strike
News
Police start probe as ‘fake Covid-19 vaccines’ were injected in two Indian cities
UK
‘Big shift’ towards pharmacy-based vaccination programme in the offing: Hancock
News
Tunisia rescues 264 Bangladeshi migrants stranded in Mediterranean Sea
UK
Three men found guilty of raping teenager in Keighley will be sentenced in…
News
Mentally ill mum sent to hospital after manslaughter plea
News
‘Ethnic minority children more likely to be impacted by Covid-19’
News
Lahore blast: 2 suspects arrested
Eastern Eye

Videos

Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Birthday Special: 5 rib-tickling comic-capers of Karisma Kapoor to rock…
Nayanthara in consideration to pair opposite Shah Rukh Khan in…
Salman Khan talks about acknowledging mistakes and not repeating them
Disney+ Hotstar sets premiere date for Jimmy Sheirgill’s crime thriller…
Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh to topline SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys
Kamala Harris shakes off Republican critics as she tours migration…