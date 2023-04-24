Sikh Your Mind: Mental health charity to host second annual fundraiser

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

For the second year in a row, on May 1st, 2023, some of the best comedians in the circuit will gather at Leicester Sq Theatre in London to raise money for Sikh Your Mind, a mental health charity that aims to increase awareness of mental health difficulties within the Sikh community, a press release informed.

The event will be hosted by Preet Singh and will feature Nabil Abdulrashid, Sukh Ojla, Tommy Sandhu, Eshaan Akbar, Aatif Nawaz, and Kane Brown.

The idea for the fundraiser came about following a number of mental health experiences and a tragic suicide in 2022 that Preet Singh came across on social media.

Singh, the event organiser, stated that the success of last year’s fundraiser inspired the decision to do it again this year. He believes that it is imperative for the Sikh community to invest in its own mental health and sees funding organisations like Sikh Your Mind as a great starting point.

Mental health is an issue that affects people from all walks of life, and the Sikh community is no exception.

Therefore, Sikh Your Mind aims to enhance the community’s comprehension of various mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and dementia.

Additionally, they strive to provide a better understanding of the NHS, private, and voluntary sector services available in the community, equipping individuals with the knowledge to seek support both currently and in the future.

By raising awareness and funds for mental health this event is helping to support individuals who may be struggling with mental health difficulties.

The evening promises to be a fun-filled and entertaining way to support an important cause, while also showcasing the talents of some of the best comedians in the industry.