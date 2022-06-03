Website Logo
  • Friday, June 03, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Sidhu Moose Wala’s family threatens to take legal action against producers if they release late singer’s unreleased music

Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo credit: Sidhu Moose Wala/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The family of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala has requested music producers not to share any unreleased songs without the consent of his father.

The family shared a statement, which read, “We request all the music producers Sidhu has worked with in the past, to refrain from releasing or sharing his finished/unfinished tracks. If his work gets leaked, we will take legal action against the individuals involved.”

The statement further read, “Please hand over all the content to his father after Sidhu’s Bhog on June 8th. Also, if someone from his extended family or friends, contacts any of his music producers from his work, please do not share anything. His father is the only one who should get to decide everything.”

Sidhu was shot dead on Sunday 29th May near his village in Mansa district in Punjab, a day after his security was scaled down by the Punjab government.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday visited the house of Sidhu and met the grieving family members of the singer, including his father, and expressed his condolences.

The AAP government in Punjab, led by Mann, has faced severe criticism following the death of the singer.

On his way, the Chief Minister had to face slogan-shouting protesters who tried to stop him from entering the Moosa village.

Meanwhile, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Jawan Teaser: Is Shah Rukh Khan’s look copied from Sam Raimi’s Darkman? Take a look
Entertainment
‘We should save Kashmiri Pandits:’ Kangana Ranaut reacts to recent killings in Kashmir
News
‘If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again’:…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s historical war drama Samrat Prithviraj banned in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman
Entertainment
‘They’re gay and in love:’ Western audience dubs SS Rajamouli’s RRR as a queer story
Entertainment
Heard ‘absolutely not’ able to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages: lawyer
Entertainment
Samrat Prithviraj declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment
‘All good things have to come to an end:’ Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on Never…
Entertainment
Key moments of Depp vs Heard trial
Entertainment
Depp celebrates defamation verdict, Heard ‘heartbroken’
Entertainment
Pak singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls after facing flak for condoling…
Entertainment
Stranger Things 4 dethrones Bridgerton 2 to become the most viewed English language…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sidhu Moose Wala’s family threatens to take legal action against…
Finch hopes Australia can bring some joy to crisis-hit Sri…
‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head
Queen Elizabeth thanked for being ‘still in the saddle’ after…
I’m in favour of strong Oppn, people misunderstand my views…
Jawan Teaser: Is Shah Rukh Khan’s look copied from Sam…