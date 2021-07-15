Website Logo
  Thursday, July 15, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 411,989
Total Cases 30,987,880
Today's Fatalities 581
Today's Cases 41,806
Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on 12th August

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah was slated to release in July 2020, but due to the pandemic, the movie was postponed. Earlier this year, the makers decided to release it in July 2021, but because of the second wave of Covid-19, the theatres in India are currently not functioning.

Now, finally, the makers have decided to release Shershaah on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth took to Twitter to share a teaser and announce the release date.

He tweeted, “Heroes live on through their stories. We are honoured to bring to you the true story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). A film with a long journey for me & a real life character I am proud to play. #ShershaahOnPrime comes out on 12th August only on @PrimeVideoIN.”

Well, the teaser of the film is intriguing, and Sidharth’s look as an army officer grabs our attention. Shershaah is a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee, Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War of 1999.

Shershaah is directed by Vishnuvardhan who has earlier directed many Tamil films, and this will mark his Hindi directorial debut. Produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, the movie also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Actor Sahil Vaid plays a pivotal role in Shershaah, and last year in December, while talking to us about the movie, he had stated, “Yes, I am a part of Shershaah. It’s ready for a release I believe, there are some post-production hiccups happening, some shoot left, some dubbing left; because of the pandemic, it got pushed slightly. But it will release and when it does you will see how amazing Sidharth Malhotra is in the film. And I have a very different kind of role in that film; when you will watch it, I hope you will like it.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

