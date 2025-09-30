Aniruddhacharya Ji urges devotion and unity at Siddhashram’s Navratri Garba

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre has brought devotion and colour to Harrow with its 19th annual Navratri Garba celebrations, launched on 22 September at the Harrow Leisure Centre under the guidance of HH Rajrajeshwar Guruji. The fortnight-long festival, running until 2 October, will end with a Sharad Poonam finale on 5 October. This year, the event also honoured 60 years of Harrow Council, reinforcing the connection between culture, faith and civic pride.

Aniruddhacharya Ji’s Message

Visiting saint Pujya Shri Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj, in London for a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha organised by Siddhashram, addressed the gathering with a call to balance modern education with spiritual roots.

“Chant the Hanuman Chalisa, study the Gita and Ramayan, and never forget your Dharma even as you achieve in the modern world,” he said. “Guruji’s efforts are extraordinary in uniting communities and strengthening Sanatan values globally.”

Spiritual Blessings

Guruji reminded devotees that Navratri is more than dance. “It is about awakening the soul, staying united, and living with devotion. This year, as we celebrate Harrow Council’s 60th anniversary, I bless everyone with wisdom, strength and joy,” he said.

Civic Leaders Speak

The event drew praise from local MPs and civic leaders. Gareth Thomas MP described it as “a celebration that enriches Harrow’s diversity”. Bob Blackman MP called it “a proud moment reflecting unity across generations.”

Harrow Council’s Managing Director, Alex Dewsnap, said the combined celebration of Navratri and the Council’s 60th year showed how “faith, culture and civic duty are intertwined in Harrow.” Mayor Cllr Anjana Patel praised Siddhashram for “preserving traditions while uniting people of all backgrounds.” Council Leader Cllr Paul Osborn said the Garba “captures the joy and togetherness that define Harrow.”

Several councillors including Cllr Hitesh Karia, Cllr Vipin Mithani, Cllr Kanti Rabadia, Cllr Krishna Suresh, Cllr Sasi Suresh, Cllr Chetna Halai, Cllr Graham Henson, Cllr Stephen Greek, Cllr Thaya Idaikkadar, Cllr Kuha Kumaran, Cllr Ramji Chauhan, Cllr Mina Parmar, and former Mayors Bhagwanji Chauhan, Ajay Maru and Cllr Pankit Shah, Labour Party leaders Mike Williams and James Watkins also joined the celebrations. Notable guests included Manoj Ladwa and philanthropist Samjibhai Patel, who honoured civic leaders on Siddhashram’s behalf.

Saints Abhiramacharya Ji Maharaj of Prayagraj and Pujya Shri Jentibapa from Gujarat also graced the celebrations.

Representatives from the Metropolitan Police, Fire Brigade, British Army, Royal Navy, St John’s Ambulance and Harrow Interfaith groups joined on different days, demonstrating strong community support.