Website Logo
  • Monday, October 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 452,290
Total Cases 34,081,315
Today's Fatalities 166
Today's Cases 13,596
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 452,290
Total Cases 34,081,315
Today's Fatalities 166
Today's Cases 13,596

Entertainment

Shyam Singha Roy: Nani and Sai Pallavi’s film to be released on December 24

Shyam Singha Roy poster (Photo from Nani’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Shyam Singha Roy is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. The movie stars Nani and Sai Pallavi in the lead role and on Monday (18), the makers announced the release date of the film.

The movie will hit the big screens on 24th December 2021 which is the Christmas weekend. Nani took to Twitter to make an announcement about the release date.

He tweeted, “This Christmas Shyam will arrive where he belongs 🙂 To the big screen and to your hearts White heart TELUGU,TAMIL,MALAYALAM,KANNADA DECEMBER 24th Fire #ShyamSinghaRoy @Sai_Pallavi92 @IamKrithiShetty @MadonnaSebast14 @MickeyJMeyer @Rahul_Sankrityn @vboyanapalli @NiharikaEnt.”

While Shyam Singha Roy is shot in Telugu it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie also stars Krithi Shetty in a pivotal role.

Shyam Singha Roy will be Nani and Sai Pallavi’s second film together. The two have earlier shared screen space in the 2017 release Middle Class Abbayi which was a super hit at the box office.

Talking about other films of Nani, the actor will be seen in movies like Ante Sundaraniki and Dasara. The latter was announced on the festival of Dussehra (15) this year.

While announcing the film, Nani had tweeted, “Hi #Nani29 is #DASARA జమ్మి వెట్టి జెప్తాన్న బద్దల్ బాసిoగాలైతై, సూస్ కుందాం Here’s the #SirenOfDasara https://youtu.be/retamiUoLEI And our proud team @KeerthyOfficial @odela_srikanth @Music_Santhosh @sathyaDP @NavinNooli @artkolla @kabilanchelliah @SLVCinemasOffl.”

Meanwhile, apart from Shyam Singha Roy, Pallavi will be seen in Virata Parvam.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TELEVISION
Eijaz Khan: Bigg Boss was a life lesson for me
FILM
Mannara Chopra: Carving her own niche
Entertainment
Mandira Bedi: My greatest motivation is my children
Drama
Shahid Iqbal Khan’s new play explores a man’s journey towards self-discovery
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali appointed as ambassador of Russian Film Festival in India Mumbai
Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez to star alongside Italian actor Michele Morrone
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan starts shooting for Vikram Vedha remake on Dussehra
Entertainment
Leena Yadav: House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths has been a mind-stirring journey
Entertainment
Makers keen to rope in Jackie Shroff in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer…
Entertainment
Konkona Sen Sharma’s The Rapist bags Kim Jiseok Award at Busan Film Festival
Entertainment
Former Army officer marks a mistake in Akshay Kumar’s Gorkha poster; actor thanks…
Entertainment
Karan Johar on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 23 years of pyaar, dosti and…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Eijaz Khan: Bigg Boss was a life lesson for me
Captivating highs and lows of India’s cut-throat kite festival
Mannara Chopra: Carving her own niche
My top 10 reasons to be happy – Shama Sikander
Britain pays tribute to murdered lawmaker Amess
Mandira Bedi: My greatest motivation is my children