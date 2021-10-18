Shyam Singha Roy: Nani and Sai Pallavi’s film to be released on December 24

Shyam Singha Roy poster (Photo from Nani’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Shyam Singha Roy is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. The movie stars Nani and Sai Pallavi in the lead role and on Monday (18), the makers announced the release date of the film.

The movie will hit the big screens on 24th December 2021 which is the Christmas weekend. Nani took to Twitter to make an announcement about the release date.

He tweeted, “This Christmas Shyam will arrive where he belongs 🙂 To the big screen and to your hearts White heart TELUGU,TAMIL,MALAYALAM,KANNADA DECEMBER 24th Fire #ShyamSinghaRoy @Sai_Pallavi92 @IamKrithiShetty @MadonnaSebast14 @MickeyJMeyer @Rahul_Sankrityn @vboyanapalli @NiharikaEnt.”

While Shyam Singha Roy is shot in Telugu it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie also stars Krithi Shetty in a pivotal role.

Shyam Singha Roy will be Nani and Sai Pallavi’s second film together. The two have earlier shared screen space in the 2017 release Middle Class Abbayi which was a super hit at the box office.

Talking about other films of Nani, the actor will be seen in movies like Ante Sundaraniki and Dasara. The latter was announced on the festival of Dussehra (15) this year.

While announcing the film, Nani had tweeted, “Hi #Nani29 is #DASARA జమ్మి వెట్టి జెప్తాన్న బద్దల్ బాసిoగాలైతై, సూస్ కుందాం Here’s the #SirenOfDasara https://youtu.be/retamiUoLEI And our proud team @KeerthyOfficial @odela_srikanth @Music_Santhosh @sathyaDP @NavinNooli @artkolla @kabilanchelliah @SLVCinemasOffl.”

Meanwhile, apart from Shyam Singha Roy, Pallavi will be seen in Virata Parvam.