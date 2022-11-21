Website Logo
  • Monday, November 21, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Shweta Bachchan gives a valid response to mother Jaya Bachchan as she asks ‘why Indian women are wearing western clothes?’

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Jaya Bachchan (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Jaya Bachchan has been grabbing a lot of limelight lately and it is not all because of her irrational anger at the paparazzi. It has been a while since she has been appearing on her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast where she shares her unfiltered opinion on various topics.

The actress-turned-politician recently joined Navya’s podcast What The Hell Navya with her daughter Shweta Bachchan and the three generations openly talked about various topics about women during the 31-minute-long show. However, the one that stood out the most was Senior Bachchan’s question that why Indian women wear western clothing.

In the episode ‘One Crown, Many Shoes’, Jaya Bachchan asked her daughter and granddaughter, “Why is it that Indian women are wearing more western clothes?”

Shweta responded quickly and said, “It is because of ease of movement. It’s easier to move around. A lot of women today are not just at home, they are going out, they are getting jobs. It is easier to pull on a pair of pants and a t-shirt than it is to maybe drape a saree.”

Jaya Bachchan, however, remained unconvinced with Shweta’s reason and further said, “I feel very unknowingly we have accepted that the western clothing gives that man-power to a woman. I would love to see a woman in woman power. I am not saying, ‘go wear a saree’. But in the west also, women used to dress in dresses. This whole thing changed much later in life when they started wearing pants.”

Shweta tried to educate her mother by saying, “With the industrial revolution, when all the men went to war, women started working in factories and they had to wear pants because you could not do all the heavy machinery work…”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘It’s really sad Bollywood has not shown unity’: Saif Ali Khan on boycott Bollywood calls
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon on Adipurush getting delayed due to severe backlash: ‘We all want to give…
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira and Nupur Shikhare engaged
Entertainment
‘We give too much credit to actors, they do nothing by the way’: Priyanka Chopra…
Entertainment
‘A privilege directing this powerhouse,’ says Hansal Mehta on working with Kareena Kapoor
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on working with more than 80 real-life transgender women in his next Haddi:…
Entertainment
File No 323: Suniel Shetty and Anurag Kashyap’s next lands into legal trouble…
Entertainment
India is a ‘homophobic’ country: Ayushmann Khurrana on Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui failing to…
Entertainment
Makers of Adipurush likely to go the Henry Cavill-Justice League way to digitally…
Entertainment
‘Uunchai is the story of friendship, adventure and reaching one’s own heights in…
Entertainment
Decided to take break, want to be with family: Aamir Khan
Entertainment
‘Having a Canadian passport doesn’t mean I’m any less of an Indian,’ says…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW