Shruti Haasan cast opposite Balakrishna

Shruti Haasan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shruti Haasan, who was most recently seen in the Tamil film Laabam (2021), has added one more exciting project to her upcoming line-up. The actress has joined the cast of filmmaker Gopichand Malineni’s next directorial venture where she plays the female lead opposite actor Balakrishna.

This will mark Haasan’s third film with Malineni. The duo has earlier work together on such films as Balupu (2013) and Krack (2021).

The director took to social media to announce Haasan’s casting in his next venture. “We are back for the third time again. On our way to make our hat-trick together. Happy to welcome our glamorous diva Shruti Haasan onboard for #NBK107 with #NBK gaaru. We are starting our shoot very soon,” the director shared on social media.

The yet to be titled film is expected to get off the ground next month after Balakrishna recovers from his shoulder injury for which he underwent surgery recently. If reports are to be believed, Balakrishna will appear in a never-seen-before avatar in the film. His look is said to be one of the major highlights of the film.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is presently busy with her much-awaited film Salaar. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also features Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) star Prabhas as the male lead. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, the action thriller will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. It is scheduled to hit the marquee on April 14, 2022.

If reports are to be believed, the actress also headlines an upcoming streaming show for Amazon Prime Video. It is being made in Hindi. More details on this project are yet to be announced.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.