Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 460,265
Total Cases 34,344,683
Today's Fatalities 392
Today's Cases 10,929
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 460,265
Total Cases 34,344,683
Today's Fatalities 392
Today's Cases 10,929

Entertainment

Shruti Haasan cast opposite Balakrishna

Shruti Haasan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shruti Haasan, who was most recently seen in the Tamil film Laabam (2021), has added one more exciting project to her upcoming line-up. The actress has joined the cast of filmmaker Gopichand Malineni’s next directorial venture where she plays the female lead opposite actor Balakrishna.

This will mark Haasan’s third film with Malineni. The duo has earlier work together on such films as Balupu (2013) and Krack (2021).

The director took to social media to announce Haasan’s casting in his next venture. “We are back for the third time again. On our way to make our hat-trick together. Happy to welcome our glamorous diva Shruti Haasan onboard for #NBK107 with #NBK gaaru. We are starting our shoot very soon,” the director shared on social media.

The yet to be titled film is expected to get off the ground next month after Balakrishna recovers from his shoulder injury for which he underwent surgery recently. If reports are to be believed, Balakrishna will appear in a never-seen-before avatar in the film. His look is said to be one of the major highlights of the film.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is presently busy with her much-awaited film Salaar. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also features Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) star Prabhas as the male lead. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, the action thriller will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. It is scheduled to hit the marquee on April 14, 2022.

If reports are to be believed, the actress also headlines an upcoming streaming show for Amazon Prime Video. It is being made in Hindi. More details on this project are yet to be announced.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar starrer off to a great start in India and overseas
Entertainment
Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi heads to Hollywood?
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana: Bullying is traumatic for every person, and in the present day it also…
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty to reteam for Singham 3; the film expected to enter…
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt likely to announce her first Hollywood project in 2022
Entertainment
Deepa Mehta to direct the film adaptation of Avni Doshi’s novel Burnt Sugar
Entertainment
Vikram First Glance: Ahead of Kamal Haasan’s birthday, his fans get an action-packed…
Entertainment
5 films of Mohanlal to get a direct-to-digital release
Entertainment
Ganapath – Part 1: Tiger Shroff begins the UK schedule
Entertainment
Annaatthe: More than 1 million tickets of Rajinikanth starrer sold
Entertainment
Tip Tip from Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s sizzling chemistry is the…
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan to resume filming for Shankar’s Indian 2 in December
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar starrer off to a great start in…
Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi heads to Hollywood?
Shruti Haasan cast opposite Balakrishna
Ayushmann Khurrana: Bullying is traumatic for every person, and in…
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty to reteam for Singham 3;…
Alia Bhatt likely to announce her first Hollywood project in…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE