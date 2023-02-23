Shruti Haasan calls it a wrap on Salaar with Prabhas

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

Shruti Haasan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shruti Haasan on Thursday said she has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming movie Salaar.

Directed by Prashanth Neel of the KGF film franchise fame, the pan-India movie is led by Prabhas and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

Haasan shared the news on Instagram and thanked Neel for casting her as Aadya in the project.

“AND it’s a wrap on SALAAR for me. Thank you, Prashant sir, for making me your Aadya.. you are exceptional ..Thank you @actorprabhas for being beyond wonderful the absolute darling, and @bhuvanphotography for just being so kind and being you. @hombalefilms it was lovely working on this special film with ALL of the team that was filled with positivity and truly felt like family by the end of it. So grateful #seeyouatthemovies” the 37-year-old actor wrote alongside a photo with Neel.

Billed as a “high-voltage actioner”, Salaar has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The pan-India film will be released in five languages.

It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. PTI