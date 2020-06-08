Shriya Saran to star alongside Ajay Devgn in RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is surely one of the most awaited films of 2021. The movie stars Jr.NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles and Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be seen portraying pivotal roles in the film.

Well now, it has been revealed that actress Shriya Saran will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film. The actress in an Instagram Live session revealed that she will be shooting with Ajay Devgn once the lockdown is over.

The actress said, “I have an emotional role in the film that comes during the flashback episodes. I will be shooting with Ajay Devgn for the role in RRR. Hope to join the sets once the coronavirus lockdown gets lifted and international flights resume.”

Reportedly, the actress will be seen portraying the role of Ajay’s wife in the movie. Earlier, Ajay and Shriya have worked together in 2015 release Drishyam.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in a song in Akshaye Khanna starrer Sab Kushal Mangal. The film was a flop at the box office and Shriya’s song also couldn’t create any buzz.

Talking about RRR, the film is slated to release on 8th January 2020, but as the shooting of the film has been stalled due to the lockdown, we wonder if it will release as per the schedule. During the lockdown, the makers had unveiled the logo of the film and also a motion poster introducing the character of Ram Charan.