Shriya Saran to reunite with Ajay Devgn

Shriya Saran, who has been missing from films for quite some time now, has a couple of exciting projects at her plate, which are currently at various stages of development. The talented actress, who has proved her mettle in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies, has added yet another exciting project to her resume.

Saran has been roped in to play an important character in acclaimed filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli’s next magnum opus, RRR: Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. The actress will be seen opposite superstar Ajay Devgn who appears in an extended cameo in the big-ticket film.

Confirming the development, the actress informs a popular entertainment magazine, “I have an emotional role in the film that comes during the flashback episodes. I will be shooting with Ajay Devgn for the role in RRR. (I) hope to join the sets once the Coronavirus lockdown gets lifted and international flights resume.”

RRR will reunite Shriya Saran with Ajay Devgn after a gap of five years. The two actors were last seen together in director Nishikant Kamat’s drama thriller Drishyam (2015), which turned out to be a huge success, earning over ₹100 crore at the domestic box-office. Though the duo does not play the lead pair in RRR, it will be interesting to see them share the screen space once again.

RRR, which is being made on a massive budget of approximately ₹400 crore, features Tollywood stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt also features in an extended cameo in the much-awaited film.

RRR is poised for its theatrical release on 8th January, 2021. Apart from Telugu, it will hit screens with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages also.