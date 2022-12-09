Should you include green tomatoes in your diet?

This seasonal variety of tomatoes can be used to prepare a variety of delicious chutneys and curries.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

You’ve probably recently come across green tomatoes during grocery shopping or you may have even noticed this vegetable sold at your local vegetable shop. This seasonal variety of tomatoes can be used to prepare a variety of delicious chutneys and curries.

But are they healthy to eat? Let’s find out what some experts have to say about green tomatoes and whether you should include them in your diet. The Indian Express reports.

Garima Goyal, a registered dietician reportedly said, “The firm texture and consistency of green tomatoes allow them to be used in multiple dishes like chutney, pickle, fried curry, and salsa. Like all other coloured fruits and vegetables, green tomatoes are also a great source of antioxidants.”

According to Dr Priya Palan, a dietitian at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai, green tomatoes have several benefits and these include the following:

Boosts immunity

They are a rich source of vitamin C which helps to strengthen the immune system and helps to keep colds and other illnesses at bay. Vitamin C is also required by the body to absorb iron better, especially from plant-based food.

Agreeing, Dr Garima adds that green tomatoes are also a great source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and phytochemicals, and therefore, they reportedly help in not only fighting against diseases but oxidative damage as well.

Improves vision

Vitamin A is essential for eye health and the beta carotene in green tomatoes helps to produce vitamin A.

Lowers blood pressure

Green tomatoes contain potassium which helps to reduce the effects of sodium which in turn helps to lower blood pressure.

According to Dr Garima, green tomatoes also aid in preventing the oxidation of LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) in the blood vessels which further leads to a reduced risk of heart disease.

Gut-friendly

This vegetable is also a good source of fibre that keeps the digestive system healthy. It not only helps to prevent constipation, but also reduces the risk of heart disease, cancer, and diabetes mellitus.

Dr Garima adds, “The seeds and peel of green tomatoes are a rich source of dietary fibre. These dietary fibres are not digested in the gut but help in the proliferation of good gut bacteria.”

Good for the skin

Green tomatoes boost healing and promote glowing, younger, and healthier-looking skin.

Fights cancer

This vegetable is loaded with antioxidants; therefore, they help to reduce inflammation and get rid of toxins. Dr Garima said, “Evidence suggests that the presence of high amounts of tomatine, a bioactive compound in green tomatoes helps in preventing the growth of cancerous cells.”

Hydrates the body

Tomatoes consist of 94% water which helps to hydrate the body and maintain a healthy appetite.