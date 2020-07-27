Shooting of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re to resume in October

After Zero, Aanand L Rai is all set for his next directorial titled Atrangi Re. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush. The shooting of the film was stalled due to the pandemic but it will now resume in October this year.

The makers will be shooting outdoor in different locations in India like Madurai, Delhi, and Mumbai. The schedule will last for three months and Akshay will join the team in Delhi and Mumbai schedule. Well, Akshay plays a special role in the movie.

Talking about resuming the shoot, director Aanand L Rai said, “During this lockdown, I’ve taken out a lot of time to prep up for the upcoming schedules of Atrangi Re. I’m really excited to start the next schedule which is planned to happen in Madurai October onwards and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all the safety precautions of course.”

Atrangi Re is produced by Colour Yellow Productions and written by Himanshu Sharma. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman and lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil. Earlier, Atrangi Re was supposed to release on Valentine’s Day weekend next year. Let’s see if the makers will be able to release the film as per the schedule or it will get postponed.