Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Shoaib Malik wishes Sania Mirza on birthday amid divorce rumours

According to reports, Sania and Shoaib have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and are co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sania Mirza (R) and Shoaib Malik (Photo credit: Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik has taken to social media to wish Sania Mirza on her birthday.

Shoaib took to Twitter and Instagram both and shared quite a mushy picture wishing Sania. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest…”

Sania Mirza turns 36 today.

Also, surprisingly, amid speculations of the couple’s alleged divorce, the OTT platform Urduflix, on Saturday, took to their Instagram handle and announced that Sania and Shoaib are coming up with their show titled ‘The Mirza Malik Show’.
The particular announcement has left netizens confused.

“Was it a publicity stunt?” a social media user commented.

“So divorce was for publicity purposes. Shame,” another one wrote.

While many raised questions, there’re social media users who became happy after knowing about the couple’s show.

“Bohat achaa Laga Dil Khush hogaya ka yeah sath hain,” a fan commented.
“Just forgive each other be with each other u both look together nice,” another fan wrote.

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018.

According to reports, Sania and Shoaib have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and are co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Neither Sania nor Shoaib has made any announcement in this regard.

Talking about their professional lives, Sania Mirza announced her retirement in January this year.

In August this year, Sania opted out of US Open owing to an injury she sustained in Canada a few weeks prior to the US Open.

Shoaib, who last played T20I against Bangladesh in November 2021, has been out of favour from the Pakistan Cricket Board and did not make it to the T20 World Cup squad.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for Fighter
NEWS
Freida Pinto shares her experience with postpartum depression: ‘I wouldn’t even let myself go out…
Entertainment
Decided to take break, want to be with family: Aamir Khan
NEWS
‘I will expose the reality of what Pakistan did to me,’ says Adnan Sami
Entertainment
Joyland director says team ‘gutted’ by the ban on the film, urges Pak authorities to…
Entertainment
‘Having a Canadian passport doesn’t mean I’m any less of an Indian,’ says Akshay Kumar…
NEWS
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik to host talk show together amid divorce rumours
FILM
RRR sequel in the works? Read to know what SS Rajamouli revealed
Entertainment
It was embarrassing: Jaya Bachchan recalls changing sanitary pads behind bushes during outdoor…
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s 4th wedding anniversary, die-hard fans pour wishes
FILM
Pakistan bans nationwide release of its Oscar contender Joyland over ‘highly objectionable material,’…
NEWS
Netizens hail comparison of MS Dhoni lifting the World Cup for nation and…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW