Shivangi Joshi: I’ll be forever grateful for the boundless love I received while playing Naira and Sirat in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivangi Joshi with her co-star Mohsin Khan (Photo credit: Star Plus)

By: Mohnish Singh

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai prides itself on being the longest-running daily soap on Indian Television, which has been winning audiences’ hearts since its premiere in 2009. In a time when shows are pulled off the air within months of their launch, the makers of YRKKH have managed to keep the show engaging and relevant with changing times for more than a decade now.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featured Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the lead in the early seasons. The two became a household name in India after the huge success of the show. Later, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were introduced as the new leads of the show and they also managed to establish a strong bond with the loyal audience of the show.

Now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is headed for a leap and a new phase. And changing with times also means a change in the cast. Yes, you heard it right. While the new cast will soon be unveiled, the current leads are bidding farewell to the show. Actor Mohsin Khan (who plays Kartik Goenka on the show) has already wrapped his shoot and actress Shivangi (who plays Sirat) will soon be wrapping up her shoot as well.

Shivangi says, “I will forever be grateful for the boundless love & affection I have received while playing Naira and Sirat (especially Naira) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. To Rajan Shahi Sir, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest memories & moments I could have ever asked for. Without all of you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. It’s rare to get a chance to be a part of something that’s beautiful, historic, and incredible. And finally, to our well-wishers, thank you for falling in love with Naira & Sirat and supporting our journey till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.”

