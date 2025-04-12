Shivali Bhammer's top 10 memorable artistic moments

SHIVALI BHAMMER has consistently delivered boundary-breaking work with acclaimed projects such as The Bhajan Project albums.

The magically voiced singer continues to cross new creative horizons with her bold new project, Queen of Wands – a one-woman spoken word and music experience.

She will bring the album to life through raw poetry, urban beats and striking visuals in an immersive performance at Union Theatre in London on May 18. It will see her navigate themes of resilience, love and identity, set against a backdrop of London references and powerful musical soundscapes.

Eastern Eye caught up with the top British talent ahead of what marks a new beginning, and asked her to share 10 memorable artistic moments.

And ,with Arjun

Working with Arjun: The first one will always be with the producer of my three bhajan albums – Arjun. He and I started making music together when I was 15 years old. We did not know if it would go anywhere; we were just making music for fun. He was passionate about production, and I felt the same about bhajans. Somehow, we made something magical. I was – and am – very blessed to have made three albums with a best friend who is like a brother to me. Every musical memory in my heart first goes to him. We have spent countless hours laughing in the studio, and that is worth everything.

Music shop moment: I remember going to Rhythm House, one of the best music shops in South Mumbai, when The Bhajan Project came out. I saw my album – released by Sony Music BMG – stacked neatly in rows. It felt surreal, like a moment out of someone else’s life. I picked up the CD and posed for a photo. A salesman said, “Ma’am, you cannot take pictures like that, but you should buy the album – it is very good.” I was so proud – even though he did not recognise me as the singer.

Unforgettable encounter: Before a performance at Trafalgar Square, a teenage girl approached me. She was holding one of my albums, now more than 10 years old, and told me she had always hoped to meet me and have it signed. She said she had listened to the album on repeat since childhood and had memorised the Hanuman Chalisa thanks to The Bhajan Project.

Storyteller: I remember performing in Holland, where I evolved from being a singer in to a storyteller. I was no longer just singing songs – I was taking the audience on a journey. I spoke about Lord Shiva and Parvati, and the deep emotion I felt was reflected back to me when I saw a member of the audience in tears. I was humbled by the love in that moment.

Phone call: At 22, I remember walking to an international pay phone in Mumbai and calling Arjun. I said to him, “We need a demo – I have a meeting with Sony Music.” That was the moment my life changed direction. What a blessed ride it has been since then.

The dance: This is not a musical moment but a dance one – when I performed my Kathak Rang Manch Pravesh in 2024, after decades of training. On stage, I had to simply breathe – as if I was Goddess Durga. I took on her pose, her stance, her personality, her fire, her energy, her trident – and I felt a power I have never felt before. In dance, I lost myself and found myself.

Great guru moment: It was sitting with my Guruji, Dr Abhay Shankar Mishra, in Delhi. When he played the tabla for me and I danced to its rhythm, I was transported. It is a moment I still dream of.

Stage delight: I wrote a play called Borders in the Bedroom, which sold out in New York City and later in London. I remember vomiting backstage before the opening night in London – something I had never done before a performance. The sound of the audience laughing at my writing, their sheer joy – it was exhilarating.

New beginning: I was sitting in a hotel room when I wrote the first track, We’re Done, for Queen of Wands. I was alone, as I usually am – and that is when creativity strikes. I poured out my heart without realising that an entire album would follow. It was a moment of pure creative spontaneity, one I do not even feel I can take credit for.

Unboxing: I will always remember opening the box that contained the Queen of Wands vinyl. I love Frida Kahlo, and that felt like my Frida moment. Even as I type this, my vinyl is on the table next to her art collection book – and I feel like I made her spirit proud. I wrote something that is me, that has my life and love inside it.

Queen of Wands at Union Theatre, 229 Union Street, London SE1 0LR on May 18. www. uniontheatre.biz and www.shivali.co.uk