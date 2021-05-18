Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 278,719
Total Cases 25,228,996
Today's Fatalities 4,329
Today's Cases 263,533
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 278,719
Total Cases 25,228,996
Today's Fatalities 4,329
Today's Cases 263,533

Shilpa Shetty in consideration for a role in Mahesh Babu’s next


Shilpa Shetty (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Shilpa Shetty (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the roaring success of Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020), Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has joined forces with hit filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for an upcoming film. To be produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, the yet-to-be-titled film marks the reunion of Babu and Srinivas after a massive gap of 11 years as the duo last worked together on the 2010 film Khaleja.

While fans eagerly await the release of the film, we have got our hands on an important update on the casting of the film. A publication reports that Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is in consideration to play a pivotal part in the film. Reportedly, the makers are keen to have the actress onboard for a role very crucial to the storyline. However, there is no official word confirming the same.

Announcing the film recently on Twitter, the makers had tweeted, “The combo that everyone is waiting for is finally here! After 11 long years, superstar Mahesh Babu Garu and Trivikram Garu will team up again for SSMB28, produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) Garu under Haarika and Hassine Creations banner. In theatres Summer 2022.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is waiting for the release of her next Hindi film titled Hungama 2. As the title aptly suggests, the film is a sequel to the 2003 comic caper Hungama. In addition to Shetty, the Priyadarshan directorial also stars Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, and veteran actor Paresh Rawal in important roles.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram.  The shooting of the film is currently on hold due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.








Most Popular

UK lockdown restrictions ease amid Covid-19 variant concerns

Pakistan may escape Cyclone Tauktae

India's Covid tally passes 25 million; deaths rise by a record 4,329

ICC says 'insufficient evidence' in Al Jazeera corruption claims

China offers to host Afghan peace talks, backs leading role for Ghani government



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×