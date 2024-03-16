Shide Boss is back with a big swing

The fabulous fusion track has received a positive response and adds to his impressive number of hit songs.

Shide Boss

By: Asjad Nazir

AFTER a short break, popular singer Shide Boss has made a welcome return with his new single, Swing My Way – Sohniye.

The fabulous fusion track has received a positive response and adds to his impressive number of hit songs.

With an action-packed year ahead, filled with more top tracks and live performances, the British Asian talent is looking forward to entertaining music lovers with his unique sound.

Eastern Eye caught up with him for a quick chat.

Tell us about your newly released song.

Swing My Way– Sohniye is a r’n’b track that will just tap into your emotions. It’s a feel-good song that I am sure will transport you to your nostalgia zone.

What inspired you to create this new track?

I have always been a rap and r’n’b artist. I would say this track has that smooth r’n’b, with a great British Asian kick to it.

Ultimately, my inspiration has always been my love for music.

Who are you hoping connects to this song?

I think my music has always been for everyone. It has good production and just a whole load of vibes, which will appeal to a wide audience.

How does this compare to the other songs you have recorded so far?

I have made a lot of music that crosses genres and never fits into any boxes. So, compared to my other songs, this track is just another musical expression that is unique in its own way.

What can we expect from you for the rest of the year?

I have some bangers coming to everyone this year, with an album on the way too. I am looking forward to sharing the new music with everyone soon.

Which of your unreleased singles are you most excited about?

I am always pushing those barriers in music. There is something coming out later this year, which might be something that you don’t expect from me.

After all these years, what does music mean to you today?

Music isn’t just a passion for me; it’s my work too and work is always number one.

Is it fair to say that you are still a rule-breaker when it comes to music?

It’s something that I just do. I don’t see any barriers, just opportunities.

Today, what is your greatest unfulfilled musical ambition?

A collaboration with Drake – now that would be sick.

What inspires you?

The people around me will always be an inspiration.

What music is currently dominating your own personal playlist?

Currently, it’s Giggs.

Why should we all pick up your new single?

You deserve some happiness in your playlist.