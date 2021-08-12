Shershaah movie review: Sidharth Malhotra shines as Captain Vikram Batra in this amazing war drama

Shershaah poster (Photo from Sidharth Malhotra’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah was slated to release in theatres in July 2020. But, due to the pandemic, the release date was postponed. Later, the makers decided to release the film in July this year, but that didn’t happen because of the second wave of Covid-19 in India. Now finally, Shershaah has got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Shershaah is about Captain Vikram Batra (Sidharth), a boy from Palampur, India, who in his childhood while watching the TV show Param Vir Chakra decides that he wants to join Indian Army. During his college days in Chandigarh, he falls in love with Dimple (Kiara Advani) and decides to get married to her and join Merchant Navy because that’s a better option and he will be earning more in that job.

But soon, he recollects about his childhood dream of joining Indian Army and follows his dream. After he joins Indian Army, we are shown the missions that he successfully carried, and how he bravely fought with the enemy during the Kargil War of 1999.

Shershaah is a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Writer Sandeep Srivastava and director Vishnu Varadhan have come up with a very good film. The movie keeps us engaged for those 2 hours 15 minutes and the last 45 minutes of the film are simply amazing.

The war sequences are shot and narrated fantastically. Even the romantic track between Vikram and Dimple has been portrayed beautifully, and it doesn’t look forced. The chemistry between Sidharth and Kiara is just perfect.

Talking about performances, Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra is fantastic. He has given one of the best performances of his career, and he is surely a tough contender to win Best Actor awards next year. Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema leaves a strong impact with her performance. All the supporting actors like Nikitin Dheer, Sahil Vaid, Shiv Pandit, and Raj Arjun are good in their respective parts.

Overall, Shershaah is a perfect tribute to Captain Vikram Batra and all the other soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War of 1999.

Ratings: 3.5/5

P.S. Shershaah is a movie mounted on a huge scale, so watching it on the big screen would have been a fantastic experience.

Watch the trailer here…