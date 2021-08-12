Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 429,179
Total Cases 32,036,511
Today's Fatalities 497
Today's Cases 38,353
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 429,179
Total Cases 32,036,511
Today's Fatalities 497
Today's Cases 38,353

Entertainment

Shershaah movie review: Sidharth Malhotra shines as Captain Vikram Batra in this amazing war drama

Shershaah poster (Photo from Sidharth Malhotra’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah was slated to release in theatres in July 2020. But, due to the pandemic, the release date was postponed. Later, the makers decided to release the film in July this year, but that didn’t happen because of the second wave of Covid-19 in India. Now finally, Shershaah has got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Shershaah is about Captain Vikram Batra (Sidharth), a boy from Palampur, India, who in his childhood while watching the TV show Param Vir Chakra decides that he wants to join Indian Army. During his college days in Chandigarh, he falls in love with Dimple (Kiara Advani) and decides to get married to her and join Merchant Navy because that’s a better option and he will be earning more in that job.

But soon, he recollects about his childhood dream of joining Indian Army and follows his dream. After he joins Indian Army, we are shown the missions that he successfully carried, and how he bravely fought with the enemy during the Kargil War of 1999.

Shershaah is a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Writer Sandeep Srivastava and director Vishnu Varadhan have come up with a very good film. The movie keeps us engaged for those 2 hours 15 minutes and the last 45 minutes of the film are simply amazing.

The war sequences are shot and narrated fantastically. Even the romantic track between Vikram and Dimple has been portrayed beautifully, and it doesn’t look forced. The chemistry between Sidharth and Kiara is just perfect.

Talking about performances, Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra is fantastic. He has given one of the best performances of his career, and he is surely a tough contender to win Best Actor awards next year. Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema leaves a strong impact with her performance. All the supporting actors like Nikitin Dheer, Sahil Vaid, Shiv Pandit, and Raj Arjun are good in their respective parts.

Overall, Shershaah is a perfect tribute to Captain Vikram Batra and all the other soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War of 1999.

Ratings: 3.5/5

P.S. Shershaah is a movie mounted on a huge scale, so watching it on the big screen would have been a fantastic experience.

Watch the trailer here…

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre gets a new release date
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to commence work on Atlee’s film later this month
Entertainment
Gurinder Chadha to helm a Bollywood-inspired animated musical
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan begins filming the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati
Entertainment
Nikkhil Advani: It’s a disservice to content by making it for a particular audience and…
Entertainment
Amit Kumar to make biopic on Kishore Kumar
E-GUIDE
How to get started on your book
E-GUIDE
Fiercely feminist fantasy adventure is wonderful
Entertainment
Exclusive! Nikitin Dheer: Shershaah is a very special film; it’s the first time…
E-GUIDE
Independent India’s first female detective is a delight
E-GUIDE
Talented teen Ridi aims for the Top
HEADLINE STORY
Riz Ahmed-led fellowship to support Muslim directors and writers
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Indian rocket fails due to performance anomaly
Boeing 737 Max jets may resume flights in India soon
Sudesh Amman inquest: Officer, who shot dead terrorist, describes final…
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre gets a new…
Hinduja Global Solutions sells healthcare business to Baring PE Asia
Zimbabwe makes mega fuel pipeline deal with UK firm Coven…