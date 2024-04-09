‘I wonder if I am being a responsible father’: Shekhar Kapur on his parenting fears

Shekhar Kapur (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently shared his innermost fears and anxieties regarding parenting.

Known for his directorial masterpieces such as Masoom, Mr India, Bandit Queen, and Elizabeth, Kapur was speaking to his daughter Kaveri during a discussion on stage at a film festival in Chandigarh.

When his daughter asked him, ‘What is your biggest fear?’ Kapur replied, “The fact that, have been a good dad.”

He added, “Every morning I wake up with the anxiety that have I done enough for my daughter because my daughter went through a lot. My biggest regret as a parent was that I was busy working when Kaveri was growing up. I am not attached to the material and put my life on the line, but with her, I wonder if I am being a responsible father?”

The filmmaker also said, “People say I have this cool aura about me, but inside I am really scared. Every morning, I panic that people will find out I am con (laughs), and that the real me is something even I don’t yet.”

On the work front, Kapur is presently busy with his next directorial, Masoom: The Next Generation. As the title suggests itself, the film is a sequel to his 1983 film Masoom, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi.

The sequel will mark the acting debut of Kapur’s daughter, Kaveri.

