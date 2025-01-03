Skip to content
Shein and Temu questioned over labour practices

A cross-party committee is examining the government's flagship employment rights bill

Olivia Hawkins attends the launch of the SHEIN pop-up store at Liverpool (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for SHEIN)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 03, 2025
FAST-FASHION online retailer Shein, which is hoping to list in London, faces a UK hearing on Jan. 7 where a British parliamentary committee plans to question the firm, founded in China in 2008, about the rights of workers in its supply chain.

The cross-party Business and Trade Committee will also question Temu, the global online marketplace owned by Chinese e-commerce firm PDD Holdings, as part of an inquiry into employment rights opened in October.

The committee, chaired by former Labour minister Liam Byrne, is examining the government's flagship employment rights bill in the context of protections for British workers. But it is also looking at how to ensure adequate protection against importing poor labour standards, including concerns over forced labour.

Shein's general counsel for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Yinan Zhu, has been called to be a witness, an update on the committee website showed.

Stephen Heary, senior legal counsel at Temu, and Leonard Klenner, senior compliance manager at Temu, have also been asked to give evidence.

Shein declined to comment on the hearing. Temu was not immediately available for comment.

Both platforms, which sell clothes, shoes, gadgets and accessories at rock-bottom prices, have faced allegations of poor working practices at factories in China that make the products, and of forced labour in their supply chains.

Shein has previously said it is committed to respecting human rights and has a zero-tolerance policy on forced labour. Temu has also said it strictly prohibits forced labour.

Shein was founded in China but is now headquartered in Singapore.

Having grown rapidly in the US, Europe and the UK, it is awaiting regulatory approval from British and Chinese authorities for a London initial public offering after filing papers with Britain's market regulator in early June.

Margaret Beels, director of labour market enforcement at the Department for Business and Trade, was also asked to speak at the hearing, along with Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner Eleanor Lyons, who last year raised concerns about Shein's London IPO.

McDonald's UK and Ireland CEO Alistair Macrow, and Claire Lorains, quality technical and sustainability director at supermarket group Tesco, were also called to give oral evidence.

(Reuters)

Abdul-Khalique-Bhatti

Bhatti began his career at the company in the late 1970s at the Acton warehouse.

Abdul Khalique Bhatti, former Bestway director, passes away

ABDUL KHALIQUE BHATTI, a former director at Bestway Holdings Ltd and one of the company's earliest members, has passed away.

Bhatti, a childhood friend of Bestway founder Sir Anwar Pervez, began his career at the company in the late 1970s at the Acton warehouse.

Air India launches non-stop flight between Delhi and Newark

Air India cabin crew recreate Lunch atop a skyscraper photo

Air India launches non-stop flight between Delhi and Newark

AIR INDIA on Thursday (2) started operating its advanced A350-900 aircraft on non-stop flights between Delhi and Newark Liberty International Airport, following the recent launch of A350 services to New York. This move upgrades all flights between Delhi and the New York area with the airline's modern interiors, featuring private business class suites, premium economy seating, and an enhanced inflight entertainment system, a statement said.

To celebrate the occasion, Air India’s cabin crew explored New York city, revisiting famous landmarks immortalised in both hollywood and bollywood films. Dressed in their new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra, the crew recreated scenes from iconic movies, connecting the airline's journey with the city’s cinematic heritage.

Godawan

Priced at £65, the whisky is now available across London.

Indian single malt whisky Godawan debuts in London

INDIAN single malt whisky Godawan, crafted in Rajasthan by Diageo India, has launched in London.

The whisky is named after the Great Indian Bustard.

Foodspeed

Foodspeed is a major supplier to the hotel, restaurant, and catering industry in London, providing milk, dairy products, and ingredients to over 500 clients.

Foodspeed awarded royal warrant by King Charles

FOODSPEED has been granted a royal warrant by King Charles to supply fresh milk, dairy products, and provisions to the royal household.

The company has been serving the royal household for over 15 years and previously held a royal warrant from Queen Elizabeth since 2012.

Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves responded to the figures, acknowledging the scale of the challenge. (Photo: Getty Images)

Economy stagnates in third quarter, revised data shows

THE UK’s economy saw no growth in the third quarter, according to revised data released on Monday, marking a setback for the Labour government.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that gross domestic product (GDP) showed zero growth between July and September, down from the previously estimated 0.1 per cent growth.

