  • Saturday, February 18, 2023
Shehzada emerges as a winner at the box office

With positive reviews from all across, it’s true that Shehzada is a true winner in every viewer’s heart & mind.

Shehzada Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll non-stop. Shehzada finally released in the theatres. The critics & audiences are loving the out-and-out entertainer having positive reviews only. check it out here:

One user said, “There’s a new action hero in town and it’s
@TheAaryanKartik
omg he’s too good in #SHEHZADA”

Another user said,”@TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon This is called movie. There is no controversy only a climax, comedy, good story. We can watch with family as well.
Superstar Kartik, Gwalior rockstar.. #Shehzada.😍😍”

a user also said, “Just ended watching #SHEHZADA. Fabulous fun watch. It’s all and all @TheAaryanKartik movie. Superstar nailed his character. Power-packed second half. Good music. @kritisanon looks hot. Maza aya! Paisa vasool entertainment.”

A user added,”@TheAaryanKartik ‘s first film as a PRODUCER, and such a proud moment it was when the theatre screen flashed “Produced By – KARTIK AARYAN”

From Star to Superstar, from Actor to Hero, and now a Producer too!
#KartikAaryan PROUD OF YOU!🥺❤️🧿”

With positive reviews from all across, it’s true that Shehzada is a true winner in every viewer’s heart & mind. Shehzada is the biggest family entertainer of the year. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan.

