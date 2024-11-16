My Playlist with Sheheryar Rehan

Sheheryar Rehan

By: Eastern Eye

RISING Pakistani star Sheheryar Rehan has been dazzling music fans with top tracks like Dil Mera Naraz Hai, Teri Yaadein Kyun and the recently released Jugnu. The young musician’s unique blend of contemporary, traditional, emotive and relatable music elements has garnered him a growing fanbase.

Eastern Eye decided to find out more by getting him to select 10 songs he loves.

Laree Choote by Call: One of my alltime favourite songs. The melody, main chorus, and everything about this song just takes me back in time. It has such a strong nostalgic feel that transports you to a different time, where everything just felt right. For me it’s always a reminder jo hota hai achay kai liye hota hai (whatever happens, happens for the best).

Husn by Anuv Jain: This is one of those songs that just soothes your soul every time you listen to it. The emotions behind every lyric encapsulate you completely. His vocals are truly just ahead of our time.

Sajna by Mitraz: I listen to Mitraz a lot. What they are doing is great. The blend of traditional Indian music with contemporary styles is so catchy. It’s an entirely new vibe. Sajna always puts me in a karaoke mood.

Iris by Goo Goo Dolls: This is another all-time favourite. No matter how old this song gets, it will always be in my list of top numbers. Nothing beats it. The hauntingly beautiful melody, guitar riffs and Johnny Rzeznik’s lyrics are iconic.

Jhol by Annural Khalid & Maanu: Ever since the newest Coke Studio season came out, this has easily become a top favourite. I love how this is a new contemporary style Punjabi song. Maanu and Annural’s voices intertwine in such a way that it just hooks you.

Nadaniyaan by Akshath: It’s a great light-hearted listen. The melody, sound and main chorus are simple, yet so addictive that you can’t help sing along to every word.

Faasle by Kaavish: This song has a special place in my heart. It showcases such a rich cultural heritage and musical tradition. It has a captivating melody that just makes you transcend into another dimension because of its unique musical mix of tradition with modern elements.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage by Arijit Singh: One of my top favourite artists, Arijit Singh’s vocal range throughout this song is out of this world. Every time I listen to it, I’m always left in awe of how great he is at capturing his audience and creating a soulful experience through his music.

Shape of You (Bhangra Mix) by Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran: This vibrant fusion of pop and Punjabi beats gets me dancing. The infectious rhythm and catchy hooks create a celebratory atmosphere, perfect for any occasion. Diljit’s energetic vocals, combined with Ed’s signature sound, make this remix a fun, lovefilled anthem I always enjoy.

YouTube & Instagram: @sheheryarrehanmusic