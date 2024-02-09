  • Friday, February 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Sheeba Akashdeep: Art of living different lives

The popular star talks about her work so far, latest serial and aspirations

Sheeba Akashdeep

By: Asjad Nazir

ACCLAIMED Indian actress Sheeba Akashdeep has combined a successful cinematic career that includes Bollywood hits such as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with winning turns on several top television dramas.

She has been playing a key role in the drama serial, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, since it was launched in 2023. The show, which is broadcast on Star Plus and streaming site Hotstar, has delighted audiences, adding to the impressive projects the actress has starred in during a glittering 33-year career.

Eastern Eye met the popular star to catch up on her work so far, latest serial and aspirations.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

It has been interesting so far, but there is still a lot more to do.

You have played a wide array of interesting characters. Which has been the closest to your heart?

The role I most enjoyed playing was in my first movie, Yeh Aag Kab Bujhegi. I played a girl named Pooja who gets burned alive for dowry. The same year (in 1991), I played a memorable role in the film Nachnewale Gaanewale. Acting as a rikshaw driver in Hum Hain Kamaal Ke (1993) also remains unforgettable. I started my journey with these projects, so they will remain special.

Tell us about your experience working on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Acting on the show has been wonderful, with lovely co-stars, a great script and different content. It’s such a talented unit. So, all in all, it is just amazing to shoot Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Do you have different approaches to acting in films and on television?

The approach is exactly the same. I don’t change the way I approach a part in either of the mediums.

Do you have a dream role you want to do now?

I don’t have just one character, but multiple roles I would love to perform. I want to do many parts and truly feel that I have it in me now [to do justice to the roles].

Who would you love to work with?

I would love to work with all the wonderful directors who extract really amazing work from their actors. I have all the top directors on my bucket list.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

I love watching lighter movies and shows that have great content. I recently binge-watched Real Women. I really enjoyed that, I must say.

What inspires you as an actress? Great parts motivate and stimulate me professionally. What I am really interested in is a well-defined role that allows me to mould myself into a specific accent or look.

What are your biggest passions, apart from your profession?

My pets, animals, reading, gardening, my family and great evenings with friends. These are my interests away from work.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

Last year, I learned scuba diving and was certified as a diver. So, next, I would like to learn to fly a plane.

Why do you love acting?

I enjoy being an actress because it helps me craft dreams and reinvent myself every single day, in terms of looks, characters, emotions, accent, mannerisms and everything else. Acting enables me to experience multiple lives within a single lifetime.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Film
‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Review: A clean, concise film marred by slapdash script
NEWS
Overwhelmed and humbled by outpouring of love: Zakir Hussain
NEWS
Anushree Mehta to helm remake of Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Bawarchi’
NEWS
Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal to be part of ‘Coke Studio Bharat’ 2
NEWS
G-Eazy excited about his India tour
INTERVIEWS
Purab Kohli: Regrets can be converted into learning
Hollywood News
Jameela Jamil to star in Brit rom-com ‘Lola and Freddie’
NEWS
No regrets: Ankita Lokhande on her ‘Bigg Boss 17’ stint
NEWS
‘The Kerala Story’ to stream on ZEE5 Global
NEWS
We did it: Shankar Mahadevan on Grammy win
Hollywood News
Tom Holland to make theatre comeback with new version of ‘Romeo & Juliet’
NEWS
Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani announce separation
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW