Website Logo
  • Monday, September 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 440,752
Total Cases 33,027,621
Today's Fatalities 219
Today's Cases 38,948
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 440,752
Total Cases 33,027,621
Today's Fatalities 219
Today's Cases 38,948

HEADLINE STORY

Sharma arrives in China’s Tianjin for climate talks

Alok Sharma (Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images).

By: Sattwik Biswal

BRITAIN’S senior climate change official Alok Sharma arrived in Tianjin on Sunday (5) to meet representatives from government and business ahead of the next round of global climate talks scheduled to take place in Glasgow in November.

Sharma, a government minister and president of the COP 26 climate talks, said via Twitter late on Saturday (4) that he had arrived in China and was meeting top climate envoy Xie Zhenhua to discuss “how we work together” to ensure the November summit is successful.

“I welcome China’s commitment to climate neutrality by 2060 and look forward to discussing China’s policy proposals towards this goal, its plans for submitting an enhanced 2030 emissions reduction target, as well as how we work towards a successful multilateral outcome at COP26,” he said via press release.

China, the world’s biggest emitter of climate-warming greenhouse gas, is coming under pressure to announce more ambitious measures on coal production and consumption.

Britain and other G7 nations have also asked China to introduce more near-term policies to help ensure its longer-term targets are achieved.

However, climate watchers expect it to stick to its current trajectory of allowing coal consumption to rise further until 2025 before starting to decline.

Sharma’s visit to China comes just three days after John Kerry, the US special envoy on climate, met with Xie and other top Chinese government officials to discuss joint actions on tackling the climate crisis.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told Kerry that climate change “cannot be separated” from broader diplomatic disputes between the two sides, But Kerry said resolving the crisis was “not ideological, not partisan, and not a geostrategic weapon.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Hameed, Burns give England steady start to daunting chase
Sports
Krishna Nagar wins badminton gold at Tokyo Paralympics
News
Majority of BAME GPs find CQC inspections ‘traumatic’, reveals survey
News
UK panel says it ‘would not recommend’ jabbing healthy teens
HEADLINE STORY
‘A cultural thing’: Cricket defines British-Indian identity
News
‘Ignorance isn’t an excuse’, NHS blog post on racism tells senior white staff
News
Skipping Sikh to run his first marathon at 74 for charity
News
Britain says it wants to engage with Taliban
News
Sri Lankan attacker shot dead after New Zealand knife rampage
Sports
Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals
HEADLINE STORY
England players targeted with racial abuse in World Cup qualifier
News
NHS seeks £10bn annual boost to cover Covid costs, tackle backlog
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
EXCLUSIVE: “UK destroying Commonwealth family”
Tovino Thomas’ superhero film Minnal Murali to premiere on Netflix
Sidharth Shukla’s family releases a statement, ‘We request you to…
Sharma arrives in China’s Tianjin for climate talks
Hameed, Burns give England steady start to daunting chase
Mrunal Thakur teams up with Aditya Roy Kapur for Thadam…