Sharad Kelkar on playing transgender in Laxmii

Actor Sharad Kelkar is currently basking in the glory of his outstanding performance in the recently released Horror-comedy film Laxmii (2020), co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

After his royal act in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), wherein he played the role of the great Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Kelkar has once again succeeded in stealing the thunder from the lead cast and winning rave reviews for his performance from all quarters.

In Laxmii, Sharad Kelkar plays the character of a transgender person. Talking about how he slid into the skin of his character in the film, the talented actor tells an Indian publication, "I needed to be able to empathise with the pain of having been secluded from society for centuries. The process was quite cathartic for me."







Kelkar has always shone brightly in films wherein he played strong supporting characters. Does not he wish to play the lead hero in movies? "Playing a hero can be quite boring. I have done plenty of roles as a hero on TV, so I do not crave to showcase only that avatar," says the actor. However, he is quick to add, "If luck favours, then I may also play the quintessential hero someday."

Sharad Kelkar, who was a well-established name on Indian television before he made a transition to films and web-shows, is not the one who rests on his laurels. He is now gearing up to start shooting for the final schedule of his next film Bhuj: The Pride of India. Produced by T-Series Films, the upcoming war-drama stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. It is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, forgoing its theatrical release.

