Website Logo
  • Friday, July 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 412,531
Total Cases 31,026,829
Today's Fatalities 542
Today's Cases 38,949
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 412,531
Total Cases 31,026,829
Today's Fatalities 542
Today's Cases 38,949

CRICKET

Shanaka likely to replace injured Perera as Sri Lanka skipper

Dasun Shanaka (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

SRI LANKA captain Kusal Perera will miss the upcoming white-ball home series against India due to a shoulder injury, the country’s cricket board said on Friday (16).

Left-arm pacer Binura Fernando, who suffered an ankle injury, has been ruled out of one-dayers.

Sri Lanka are yet to name their squad for the limited-overs series, which also includes three Twenty20 Internationals.

Since Perera was made captain of the side in May, Sri Lanka lost all the three series they played, and Dasun Shanaka is set to replace him as the white-ball skipper, according to media reports.

“Kusal Perera will not be able to take part in the ODI and the T20I series against India owing to an injury,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

The wicketkeeper-batsman suffered a right shoulder sprain during training ahead of Sunday’s (18) first one-dayer against India.

His absence leaves Sri Lanka with a headache over who to play as the wicketkeeper, with Niroshan Dickwella suspended for breaching bio-bubble protocols in England.

Fernando will miss the three one-dayers against India after he sprained his left ankle during practice on Thursday (15).

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
India, Pakistan drawn in same group in T20 World Cup
Sports
Sri Lanka board plans action against Grant Flower over ‘bio-bubble breach’
Sports
Vaughan fears Covid could wreck England-India series
CRICKET
Pant, one support staff member test positive for Covid on England tour
Sports
England complete clean sweep of Pakistan in ODI series
CRICKET
Morgan returns to lead England after squad Covid outbreak
Sports
Former captain Afridi slams Pakistan selection policy
Sports
Muralitharan blames senior cricketers for pay dispute
HEADLINE STORY
Stokes impressed by Mahmood’s England impact
Sports
Bangladesh overcome late resistance to beat Zimbabwe in one-off test
Sports
England beat Pakistan again to clinch ODI series
HEADLINE STORY
India’s Harleen Deol’s ‘sensational catch’ goes viral
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
Zoya Hussain talks about Grahan, controversy surrounding the series, South…
Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Memories of being in Dilip Kumar’s distant orbit for entire…
Why Sikhs are ‘habitual do-gooders’? Explores new book
Paytm’s proposed $2.2bn IPO is India’s biggest
Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releases a statement about the alleged rape…
Afghan forces fighting to retake Pakistan border crossing
Rashford mural vandalism ‘not of racial nature’, says police