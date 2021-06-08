Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 351,309
Total Cases 28,996,473
Today's Fatalities 2,123
Today's Cases 86,498
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 351,309
Total Cases 28,996,473
Today's Fatalities 2,123
Today's Cases 86,498

News

Shamima Begum fled UK to avoid being the ‘friend left behind’

Shamima Begum fled to war-torn Syria at the age of 15 in 2015. (File photo)

By: SattwikBiswal

SHE did not want to be the “friend that was left behind”, as Shamima Begum in a new documentary reveals her intention of fleeing to Syria to join Daesh (Islamic State group) along with two other Bethnal Green schoolgirls.

She fled the UK at the age of 15 in 2015 and says in the documentary that she was “young and naive” and by joining Daesh she wanted to help the people of war-torn Syria.

Currently Begum continues to live at the al-Roj camp in northern Syria with her British citizenship stripped by the government, leading to an ongoing legal battle.

The documentary, The Return: Life After ISIS – tells the story of Begum and other women detained in the camp.

Begum said she and her friends were recruited by Daesh online, who preyed on their guilt at seeing muslims suffering in Syria.

“It was the holidays when I decided to leave with my friends,” she was quoted as saying in the documentary.

“I knew it was a big decision, but I just felt compelled to do it quickly. I didn’t want to be the friend that was left behind.”

“My mum didn’t see me walking outside of the door. I didn’t hug her, I really regret not hugging her,” she added.

The schoolgirls with whom she fled to Syria – Amira Abase and Kadiza Sultana were both killed in the city of Baghuz.

“Now I feel like I have no friends anymore, they were everything I had,” she says.

Begum lost two of her children while trying to flee the last-held territory of Daesh. Her third child died shortly after she gave birth to him in the Syrian camp.

“I just really wanted to kill myself, I felt I couldn’t get up anymore, I couldn’t even get up to run when there were bombings. The only thing keeping me alive was my baby that I was pregnant with.”

Begum, 21, said the government was wrong to remove her citizenship on the basis of radical Islam, and fearing her safety in the camp she restrained herself from condemning Daesh in her interviews.

“I would say to the people in the UK, give me a second chance because I was still young when I left. I just want them to put aside everything they’ve heard about me in the media and just have an open mind about why I left and who I am now as a person.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Kate Bingham: Head of UK Vaccines Taskforce to be honoured with a damehood
News
Bangladesh shifts 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to Bhashan Char
News
Bangladesh needs five million Sputnik V vaccine doses from Russia
PAKISTAN
Patient dies after ex-security guard performs surgery in Lahore hospital
UK
Batley and Spen byelection: Muslim voters hold key to Labour’s future
News
Experts call to delay June 21 reopening as cases rise across England
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka added to UK’s ‘red list’
UK
‘Law change required to protect Muslim women rights from Sharia court’
SRI LANKA
Sri Lankan Fishermen feel helpless due to X-Press Pearl disaster
UK
British memorial opens in France to remember D-Day heroes
SRI LANKA
Rain and floods leave 17 dead in Sri Lanka 
News
Sri Lanka recovers black box from sinking ship MV X-Press Pearl
Eastern Eye

Videos

Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…
#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…
Sherni Trailer Review | Vidya Balan | Amit Masurkar |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Pay dispute: Sri Lankan cricketers agree to tour England after…
Shamima Begum fled UK to avoid being the ‘friend left…
Bhumi Pednekar to reteam with Akshay Kumar for Raksha Bandhan
Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria to jet off to Russia…
Manoj Bajpayee thrilled with the resounding response to The Family…
Sunil Grover on departing from his long-held image of a…