  • Saturday, March 25, 2023
Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi declared most-watched Indian series of all time

The lead actors have confirmed the second season of the series.

Sahid Kapoor in Farzi

By: Mohnish Singh

After the thunderous success of The Family Man, creators Raj and DK have achieved another feat with their series Farzi. According to a survey conducted by Ormax Media, Farzi has emerged as the most-watched Indian series of all time. Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer has registered a record viewership of 37.1 million.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Kapoor shared a post revealing the data and details. In the caption, he wrote, “Farzi Fever…THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH.”

The Instagram account of Raj and DK has also shared a post saying, “Thank you all… for all the love!!”

Farzi features an ensemble cast including talented actors Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around a life of a small-time con artist Sunny (played by Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses.

Taking up an issue like counterfeiting which is termed as no less than a ‘financial terrorism’ (in the series), the series is applauded for its content as well as performances.

Helmed by the acclaimed director duo, Raj and DK, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

