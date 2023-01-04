Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Shahid Kapoor teases fans about his ‘new phase’ and drops hints about Prime Video’s upcoming original Farzi

The upcoming series marks Kapoor’s digital debut.

Sahid Kapoor in Farzi

By: Mohnish Singh

Prime Video and Shahid Kapoor have piqued the curiosity of the audience as they drop a hint about the much-awaited Amazon Original Farzi

Giving fans joy in New Year, Prime Video today dropped a promo video featuring Shahid Kapoor.

In the video, the actor is seen taking an ‘artistic’ route where he is painting on a canvas, while envisaging a ‘new phase’ of his life.

As the actor wonders if the audience will accept him in his new role, the promo video zooms in on the canvas, revealing his upcoming Amazon Original series Farzi.

After announcing his streaming debut with Raj & DK’s directorial Farzi last year, it seems that the ‘artist’ is gearing up to unveil more details about the much-awaited crime drama.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Stay tuned for more updates!

Eastern Eye

